/‘Businesses suffer when govt shuts down city’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke defends protests amid Delhi curbs

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday defended the right to peaceful protest, rejecting allegations that demonstrations promote disorder and arguing that seeking accountability from those in power is “not anarchy” but a fundamental expression of democracy.
In a post on X, Dipke disputed claims that public demonstrations harm businesses and economic activity. He argued that administrative crackdowns, restrictions on movement and sudden logistical disruptions cause greater hardship to ordinary citizens and traders.
Dipke said the CJP had remained committed to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of peace and non-violence since its inception, citing demonstrations organised by the party in several cities.
“Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war zone,” he said.
He listed Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur as cities where the party had organised protests, claiming that every demonstration had been peaceful.
Dipke also alleged that he had been assaulted in Jaipur but chose not to retaliate.
“I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in,” he said.
He added that the party would rather exercise the constitutional rights guaranteed to citizens under the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar than resort to physical force.
The CJP founder accused those in power of attempting to portray demonstrators as anarchists simply because they refused to remain silent.
“But demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy,” Dipke said.
He also accused the ruling establishment of applying a double standard to protests, pointing out that the party currently in power had spent decades organising street demonstrations and challenging successive governments while in opposition.
“Had the same restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns been used against them, many of those who occupy positions of power today might never have reached where they are,” he said.
Dipke described it as “deeply hypocritical” to celebrate protests as a democratic right while in opposition but treat them as a threat to public order after coming to power.
Dipke maintained that citizens were seeking to exercise their basic constitutional liberties, regardless of which political party governed the country.
“We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power,” he said.
“A govt that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted,” he added.
Dipke’s remarks come as security has been stepped up in and around Connaught Place ahead of a “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest called by the CJP activist at Central Park on Friday.
The Delhi Traffic Police warned that traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place could be affected from 3 pm onwards.
In a post on X on Thursday, the traffic police said the gathering scheduled for October 16 could lead to traffic disruptions and advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly, allow sufficient travel time and use public transport wherever possible.
It also warned that diversions could be introduced depending on the prevailing situation and urged commuters to follow the directions of traffic personnel and monitor its social media accounts for real-time updates.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park in Connaught Place would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for “administrative reasons”.
Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas.
The police also assured the Delhi High Court that all possible measures under the law would be taken to address concerns surrounding the CJP’s proposed protest.
(with ANI inputs)
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