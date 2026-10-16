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  • /‘Businesses suffer when govt shuts down city’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke defends protests amid Delhi curbs

‘Businesses suffer when govt shuts down city’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke defends protests amid Delhi curbs

Dipke maintained that citizens were seeking to exercise their basic constitutional liberties, regardless of which political party governed the country.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
‘Businesses suffer when govt shuts down city’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke defends protests amid Delhi curbs
Image Credit: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. (IANS)

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