Businessman Gopal Khemka’s Killer Arrested; Police Probe Role Of Financier Ashok Sahu

In a significant development in the Gopal Khemka murder case, the Bihar Police on Monday announced the arrest of another accused linked to the crime. According to Additional Director General of Police Kundan Krishnan, the shooter who killed prominent Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka late Friday night outside his residence in Patna has been arrested. The police have confirmed his involvement in the crime.

"The facts that have come in the investigation are that the shooter has been arrested, and we have the evidence against him," Krishnan told ANI.

He added that the police have gathered evidence against a man named Ashok Sahu, who allegedly financed the contract killers to carry out the murder.

"There can be many reasons behind this; many call records have to be checked," he added.