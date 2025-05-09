India-Pakistan War: It has been two days since India and Pakistan have been standing at the brink of a war with both sides exchanging fire, shooting drones and missiles. While India's air defence system has ensured zero ground hits of Pakistani missiles/drones, India has managed to inflict heavy damage across Pakistan. For the last two weeks, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire despite being warned by the Indian Army. Now, the Indian Army has shared that it used anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) to destroy several Pakistani military posts across the LoC.

What Is Anti-Tank Guided Missiles?

A missile system designed to destroy and neutralise enemy tanks and other armoured vehicles with precision, using guidance systems that ensure accuracy over various ranges and operational conditions. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has tested many ATGMs which are of the world-standards.

India's Own ATGMs

* Nag – 3rd-gen fire-and-forget ATGM with top attack capability.

* HELINA – Helicopter-launched version of Nag.

* MPATGM – Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile designed for infantry use.

* SANT – Standoff Anti-Tank missile with long-range capability.

* Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) - employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) are designed for effective operation in both day and night conditions, making them reliable across a wide range of combat scenarios. Some advanced models feature a 'top-attack' mode, enabling them to strike tanks from above—targeting the area with the weakest armor.

Modern ATGMs often incorporate a dual-mode seeker, which significantly enhances their ability to detect, track, and accurately engage targets under diverse battlefield conditions.