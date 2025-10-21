By-Elections In J&K: Budgam Sees ‘Aga Vs Aga’ Family Clash, Nagrota Turns Into High-Stakes WomenVvs Women Contest

The nomination process for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by-elections in Budgam (constituency 27) and Nagrota (constituency 77) concluded on Monday, October 20, 2025, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) schedule.

These by-polls, triggered by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacating Budgam (after winning it alongside Ganderbal in the 2024 elections) and the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana in Nagrota, will see voting on November 11, 2025, with results declared on November 14. Scrutiny of nominations is set for October 22, and the last date for withdrawals is October 24.

Major parties have fielded candidates, with independents also in the fray. 6 candidates in Budgam and 4 candidates in Nagrota are trying their luck.

In Budgam constituency the Shia-majority seat has traditionally been an NC stronghold but is now witnessing intra-family drama within the influential Aga family, NC fielded stalwart Aga Syed Mehmood while PDP once again is trying the luck of separatist turned mainstream politician Aga Muntazir a nephew of Aga Mehmood turning it into a high-stakes “Aga vs. Aga” clash between the NC and PDP. The family’s political clout, tied to religious bodies like Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan, adds layers of factional tension.

Additionally, NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (a family member) has publicly distanced himself from campaigning for the NC candidate, citing loyalty to his “conscience and principles” amid ongoing disputes over issues like reservation policies.

While in Nagrota its women fighting Women now after NC backed their DDC winner Shameema Firdous against Devyani’s Rana (BJP), in Nagrota’s by-poll is indeed shaping up as a prominent female-led contest, amplifying gender as a campaign narrative.

Both candidates bring distinct appeals: Devyani’s familial legacy and BJP’s organizational strength versus Shameema’s grassroots experience and NC’s regional clout.

Nagrota, a BJP stronghold, is though seeing a high-profile contest following the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana. The NC’s decision to field Shameema Firdous, a District Development Council (DDC) member, was formalized with her nomination filed today, October 20, 2025, as authorized by NC president Farooq Abdullah. This pits her directly against Devyani Rana, the late MLA’s daughter, creating a narrative of women leading the charge in this key by-poll.

The Congress, an NC ally, has opted not to contest, though alliance tensions over Rajya Sabha seat-sharing could influence voter dynamics.

The by-poll, set for November 11, 2025, with results on November 14, tests BJP’s grip on Jammu and NC’s ability to reclaim ground in a seat it last won in 2014. The Congress’s absence may consolidate opposition votes for NC but risks alienating some supporters.

Expect intense campaigning, with NC likely highlighting governance and development, while BJP may lean on emotional appeals tied to Devender Singh Rana’s legacy.