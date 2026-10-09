/By-poll counting begins for 5 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, and 1 Lok Sabha seat in Assam; results today

The results of by-elections in five Assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, will be declared on Friday following the counting of votes.
Polling for the by-elections was held on October 6 in Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, two constituencies in Tamil Nadu, and Thattanchavady in Puducherry. The Nagaon parliamentary constituency in Assam also went to the polls.
In West Bengal, the Nandigram Assembly seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won from two constituencies in the state Assembly elections earlier this year and chose to retain the other seat.
The Rejinagar seat became vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir resigned. He had also won from Nowda.
In Tamil Nadu, by-elections were held in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district.
In Puducherry, voting took place in the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency.
The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam witnessed a three-way contest involving the BJP, Congress and AIUDF. The constituency had been won by the Congress in the 2019 and 2024 general elections.
The seat fell vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi left the Congress and joined the BJP. He subsequently won the Dispur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.
Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottiyan expressed confidence ahead of the results, asserting that the outcomes in the Dharapuram and Maduranthakam constituencies would serve as a historic endorsement of the state government’s performance.
He predicted a decisive victory for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), claiming that the winning margin would surprise voters.
“The results of the Dharapuram and Maduranthakam by-elections will stand as a testament and proof to the people of the good governance being delivered by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on behalf of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
It is certain that we will win by a massive margin of votes unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu politics. The margin will be such that it will amaze the people. This by-election will be a historic event that recognises the achievements of the Chief Minister”, he said.
(with ANI inputs)
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