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  • /By-poll counting begins for 5 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, and 1 Lok Sabha seat in Assam; results today

By-poll counting begins for 5 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, and 1 Lok Sabha seat in Assam; results today

By-elections were held on October 6 in West Bengal’s Nandigram and Rejinagar, two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, and Thattanchavady in Puducherry and Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
By-poll counting begins for 5 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, and 1 Lok Sabha seat in Assam; results today
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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