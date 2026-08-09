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Bypassing Hormuz: Russia pushes for rail route to India via the Indian Ocean

The proposal is still at an exploratory stage. There is currently no confirmed railway route, passenger service, ticket pricing or launch date for a Russia-India rail connection under the plan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
Bypassing Hormuz: Russia pushes for rail route to India via the Indian Ocean
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during latter's New Delhi visit in December 2025. (IANS)

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