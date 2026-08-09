/Bypassing Hormuz: Russia pushes for rail route to India via the Indian Ocean

Russia is exploring the possibility of developing a railway corridor that could provide it with an alternative land route to the Indian Ocean and eventually connect with India, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has said.
In an interview with Russian news agency TASS, Khusnullin said Moscow needs to consider alternative transport routes to reduce risks linked to key maritime chokepoints such as the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz.
“A rail link to the Indian Ocean should also be explored,” Khusnullin said, adding that one possible route could pass through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan before reaching India. “Any options providing access to India are acceptable,” he said.
The proposal is still at an exploratory stage. There is currently no confirmed railway route, passenger service, ticket pricing or launch date for a Russia-India rail connection under the plan.
Khusnullin’s remarks come amid growing concerns over disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, with roughly 25 per cent of global oil trade and about 20 per cent of LNG shipments passing through it.
Amid the conflict between the United States and Iran, shipping through the strategic strait has faced problems. On February 28, the US and Israel initiated a war against Iran, with major Iranian cities, including Tehran, coming under attack.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of Iran’s armed forces, subsequently announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel and US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Iranian authorities also decided to block the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the United States, Israel and countries that supported what Tehran described as aggression against the Islamic Republic.
Against this backdrop, Moscow is looking at land-based alternatives that could reduce its dependence on vulnerable maritime routes.
A railway corridor towards India could give Russia another option for moving goods towards the Indian Ocean while strengthening its overland connectivity with Central and South Asia. For India, such a route could potentially create new connectivity opportunities with Russia and Central Asian countries, while also facilitating greater movement of goods and, eventually, people and tourists.
However, building such a corridor would be a major undertaking. The proposed route would cross several countries and requireextensive infrastructure development, along with agreements on transit, security and cross-border movement.
Separately, Khusnullin said Russia’s construction industry needs long-term financing to expand its capacity. He said the sector is already capable of handling an additional one trillion roubles annually, but securing such funding for the next five years would allow the industry to expand further and undertake even larger projects.
(with IANS inputs)
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