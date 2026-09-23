/Bypassing Iran? Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to re-route Middle East energy supplies

New York: US President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), saying the Middle East needs energy routes that do not depend on Iranian checkpoints.
He made the statements during a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday (September 22). Referring to attacks on commercial shipping in the region, he said they showed the need for new routes to move energy out of the Middle East.
“...Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints. That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and other places in the form of getting oil out, whether it's pipelines or anything else,” Trump said.
His comments came as energy routes across the region face disruption during the ongoing US-Iran war. The IMEC is planned to carry goods and energy between India, the Gulf and Europe through rail, shipping and road routes.
The US president said the region was close to overcoming problems that had affected it for decades.
“Together, we're on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades...” he said.
He also described the leaders at the meeting as some of the United States' closest allies and partners.
“It's an honor to be here with some of America's greatest and closest friends, allies, and partners to continue our effort toward a safer and more prosperous Middle East,” he said.
The IMEC was unveiled during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023. The plan has an eastern section connecting India with the Gulf region and a northern section connecting the Gulf with Europe. It envisages rail links, ship-to-rail transit and road transport routes.
The corridor has also been described as a trade, energy and digital infrastructure project. Its proposed network includes ports, railways, energy infrastructure and data connections between India, the Gulf and Europe.
Trump's backing to the proposal came during a period of disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's major oil shipping routes. Iran has made the reopening of the waterway part of its demands in talks with the United States.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran could reopen the maritime route within seven days if Washington scales back military action and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. Reuters also reported that Gulf states have been exploring alternative routes for oil exports as the military confrontation is affecting shipping through the region.
The United States is also discussing a separate plan with Arab partners to invest in energy infrastructure that could reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. The Financial Times reported that Washington is proposing a $10 billion fund with regional partners for projects such as pipelines and other energy links. The investment platform could eventually exceed $50 billion.
The development gives Trump's backing for the IMEC an energy angle along with its original trade and connectivity goals. An analysis at the Middle East Institute said the corridor is designed to improve trade, energy and digital links between the three regions.
Trump also repeated his warning to Iran during the meeting. He said the United States had isolated Tehran financially and urged the Iranian leadership to act fast.
“We’ve isolated Iran financially and hopefully they’ll do the right thing fast… There will be a time when it’s too late, and we won’t have the chance of letting them survive as a nation. I would like to see that, and I can tell you that people around this table would like to see it,” he said.
The statement followed his address to the UN General Assembly, where he also warned that he could “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if a deal was not reached.
At the same time, US and Iranian officials are holding talks through mediators in New York. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff described the first round of discussion as “constructive and promising”, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also met Witkoff in New York.
Reuters reported that Trump later said talks with Iran were continuing and that he expected a settlement to be reached.
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