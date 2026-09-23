Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Bypassing Iran? Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to re-route Middle East energy supplies

Bypassing Iran? Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to re-route Middle East energy supplies

The IMEC would use ports, railways, energy infrastructure and data networks to improve movement between India, the Gulf and Europe.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
Bypassing Iran? Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to re-route Middle East energy supplies
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump holds a meeting leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters on September 22, 2026. (Photo: X/White House)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bypassing Iran? Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to re-route Middle East energy supplies
2
3
4
5