Bypoll Result 2025: AAP Makes Strong Comeback In Punjab, Gujarat; Congress Clinches Nilambur

New Delhi: The political landscape across four Indian states witnessed significant shifts as the results of the Assembly bypolls in five constituencies were declared on Monday. The outcomes hold considerable implications for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA bloc, especially ahead of crucial state elections next year.

Of the five seats contested, Visavadar and Kadi in Gujarat, Ludhiana West in Punjab, Nilambur in Kerala, and Kaliganj in West Bengal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the surprise gainer, securing two victories. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged a key seat in Kerala, while the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) retained one seat each.

Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. amid tight security and stringent monitoring protocols, including webcasting at all counting centres. Voter turnout ranged from a high of 75.27% in Kerala to around 51.33% in Punjab’s Ludhiana West.

AAP’s Resurgence: Big Wins in Gujarat and Punjab

The most striking performance came from the Aam Aadmi Party, which had been reeling from a string of setbacks, including a defeat in the Delhi Assembly and the incarceration of top leaders. The bypoll results, however, signal a potential revival for the party.

In Gujarat’s Visavadar constituency, AAP’s Gopal Italia registered an emphatic win, defeating his nearest rival by 17,554 votes. Italia, a former state party president and prominent Patidar leader, defeated the BJP’s Kirit Patel and Congress’ Nitin Ranpariya in a triangular contest. Visavadar had gained attention after sitting AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and joined the BJP last December, necessitating the bypoll.

Meanwhile, in Punjab’s Ludhiana West, AAP candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora clinched victory with a margin of 10,637 votes. The seat had fallen vacant following the death of the sitting MLA, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, earlier this year. Arora’s victory is being viewed as a crucial morale booster for the party’s Punjab unit.

The twin wins in Gujarat and Punjab are especially significant for AAP, which had kept a relatively low profile after the electoral debacle in Delhi. With these victories, the party has re-established its presence in key states, giving it momentum ahead of the 2026 state elections.

Congress wrests Nilambur in Kerala

In a major morale-boosting victory for the Congress-led UDF, Aryadan Shoukath secured a win in Nilambur, Kerala, defeating CPI(M)’s M Swaraj by over 11,000 votes. The seat had become vacant after former MLA P.V. Anvar resigned following disagreements with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and allegations against him.

Shoukath, son of veteran Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed, was seen as the frontrunner in a high-stakes contest that witnessed the highest voter turnout among all bypolls, an impressive 75.27%. The constituency holds added importance as it falls within the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat represented by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, adding a layer of prestige to the win.

The ruling LDF’s loss here is a setback, especially ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The CPI(M) had fielded Swaraj, a former MLA and known youth leader, hoping to consolidate its vote base. However, the outcome suggests voter discontent with the incumbent government’s handling of recent controversies.

BJP retains Kadi in Gujarat, but faces mixed fortunes

The BJP managed to retain the Kadi seat in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, where Rajendra Chavda defeated his nearest Congress rival Ramesh Chavda by a margin of 39,452 votes. The seat was necessitated by the demise of sitting BJP MLA Karsan Solanki earlier this year.

Though the victory consolidates the BJP’s presence in its traditional stronghold, the loss of Visavadar to AAP indicates emerging cracks in its rural support base. The party had fielded candidates in all five bypolls but managed to secure only one win, underlining growing challenges amid opposition consolidation under the INDIA bloc.

TMC Retains Kaliganj amid emotional appeal

In West Bengal’s Kaliganj constituency, the ruling Trinamool Congress comfortably retained its seat, with Alifa Ahmed, daughter of the late MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, defeating her BJP and Congress-backed CPI(M) rivals by a margin of 49,755 votes. Kaliganj had gone to the polls following Nasiruddin’s death earlier this year.

The contest, held in the backdrop of communal tensions in nearby Murshidabad and the fallout of Operation Sindoor, saw a high voter turnout of 73.36%. The BJP fielded Ashis Ghosh, while the Congress-CPI(M) alliance backed Kabil Uddin Shaikh.

After the victory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the social media platform X to thank voters. “People from all walks of life have overwhelmingly blessed us. I humbly express my gratitude,” she said, dedicating the win to “Maa-Mati-Manush” and the memory of the late MLA. She praised party workers for their tireless campaign and reaffirmed her commitment to grassroots governance.

The results come at a time when both the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc are gearing up for key state elections in 2026, particularly in West Bengal and Kerala. While the BJP continues to dominate the national political narrative, the bypoll results indicate vulnerabilities in certain regions and highlight the growing strength of opposition alliances.

For the Congress, the win in Kerala serves as a shot in the arm, reinforcing its relevance in southern India. For the AAP, the results are a validation of its efforts to expand beyond Delhi and Punjab — and a possible indication of voter fatigue with the traditional binary of BJP vs Congress.

While the BJP remains a formidable force, especially with continued control in Gujarat, the mixed results underscore the need for recalibration, particularly in states where regional parties and opposition fronts are regaining ground.

All five bypolls were conducted under tight security, with central paramilitary forces and state police deployed to ensure peaceful polling. Live webcasting at all polling stations ensured transparency, with the Election Commission monitoring real-time footage.