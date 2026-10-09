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  • /Bypoll results: BJP ahead in Nandigram, Rejinagar, Nagaon while TVK leads in Madurantakam, Dharapuram as counting underway

Bypoll results: BJP ahead in Nandigram, Rejinagar, Nagaon while TVK leads in Madurantakam, Dharapuram as counting underway

The trends reported during counting remain provisional until the Election Commission confirms the final results.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 11:22 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Bypoll results: BJP ahead in Nandigram, Rejinagar, Nagaon while TVK leads in Madurantakam, Dharapuram as counting underway
Image Credit: IANS

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