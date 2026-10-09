/Bypoll results: BJP ahead in Nandigram, Rejinagar, Nagaon while TVK leads in Madurantakam, Dharapuram as counting underway

Counting of votes for five assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat is underway in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Among the high-stakes seats is the Nandigram assembly seat in West Bengal, which fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the seat after winning two seats in the recently concluded state assembly elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in West Bengal’s Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies and Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. In Tamil Nadu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was ahead in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.
The by-elections were held on October 6 across five Assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency. The results are being closely watched amid contests involving the BJP, Congress and regional parties.
In West Bengal, the BJP was leading in Nandigram and Rejinagar as counting progressed.
The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won from two constituencies in the state Assembly elections earlier this year and chose to retain the other seat.
Rejinagar went to a by-election following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.
In Assam, the BJP was ahead in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, which had been won by the Congress in the 2019 and 2024 general elections.
The seat became vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi left the Congress, joined the BJP and subsequently won the Dispur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The by-election witnessed a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress and AIUDF.
In Tamil Nadu, TVK was leading in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies as vote counting continued.
State Minister KA Sengottiyan had expressed confidence ahead of the results, predicting a substantial victory for TVK and saying the winning margin would surprise voters.
The by-elections in Tamil Nadu were held in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, with the latter reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).
Polling was also held in the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry. The final outcome across the constituencies will be known once counting is completed and the results are formally declared.
The trends reported during counting remain provisional until the Election Commission confirms the final results.
(with agencies input)
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