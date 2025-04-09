C Sankaran Nair: Jallianwala Bagh To Moplah Riots — The Malayali Who Spoke Truth To Power; Was He Sidelined By Congress?

April 13, 1919 — the Jallianwala Bagh massacre remains one of the darkest chapters in India’s freedom struggle. Hundreds of unarmed Indians were brutally gunned down by the British. But what many Indians don't know is that this horrifying incident sparked one of the boldest acts of resistance against the British by a Malayali barrister named C. Sankaran Nair.

At the time of the massacre, C. Sankaran Nair was a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council — an elite post rarely held by Indians. But just days after the massacre, Nair resigned in protest. It was a move unheard of in those days — a direct challenge to colonial authority from within the system.

Determined to expose the truth about Jallianwala Bagh, Nair went on to write ‘Gandhi and Anarchy’ — a book that not only held the British responsible but directly blamed Punjab’s Governor, Michael O’Dwyer, for the bloodshed. O’Dwyer sued him for defamation in a London court. But Nair didn’t back down — he fought the case head-on, making headlines.

Notably, in 1897, when the First Provincial Conference met in Madras, he was invited to preside over it. The same year, when the Indian National Congress assembled at Amraoti, he was chosen as its President. Despite being a part of the Congress, Nair criticized Congress on multiple occasions for the party's support of the Khilafat Movement and appeasement politics. During the 1921 Moplah Rebellion in Kerala — where thousands of Hindus were killed or forcibly converted — Nair slammed Congress for its silence. He famously wrote — 'Supporting religious fanaticism is not leadership, it is cowardice'.

Historians believe Nair’s fierce independence, his criticism of both the British and the Congress, and his refusal to fall in line with mainstream politics led to his erasure from popular history. His story didn’t fit the Congress-centric narrative of India’s freedom struggle. A political slugfest has already started over the issue with BJP blaming the Congress of sidelining one more hero.

Ironically, as British MP Bob Blackman calls on his own government to apologise for Jallianwala Bagh — over a century later — India continues to forget or know very little about the man who dared to confront both the British empire and political opportunism at home.