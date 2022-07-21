CA Intermediate result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CA Intermediate result May 2022 today on July 21, 2022. The CA Intermediate May 2022 result is available at the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in. Candidates can download the CA Inter result by logging into their registered account using their PIN number and date of birth. CA Intermediate May 2022 exams were held from May 14 to May 31, 2022, across the country. Along with the CA Intermediate result, the institute will also announce the result of the International Taxation Assessment Test (ITAT).

CA Intermediate result 2022: Websites to check the result

- icaiexam.icai.org

- Caresults.icai.org

- icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Intermediate result May 2022: Here is how to download the result

- Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the CA results May 2022.

- Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in

- Click on CA Intermediate May 2022 result link

- Login using PIN number/application number and date of birth

- The scorecard of CA Intermediate will be displayed on the screen

- Download and print the scorecard for future reference

As per the official update, "the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number."

ICA CA November 2022: Registration to begin soon

Candidates who pass the CA Intermediate May 2022 examination will be able to register for CA Final November 2022 session. The CA registration window for November 2022 session will open today July 21, 2022. The exams will be held from November 1 to November 17, 2022, in offline mode. Candidates may note that the result for CA Final examination has been announced on July 15, 2022. The CA Foundation result May 2022 will be announced separately, on the official website of the institute.