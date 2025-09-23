Cab Driver Stabs Wife To Death In Broad Daylight, 13 Year Old Daughter Witnesses Incident

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a 35-year-old cab driver allegedly stabbed his wife to death in broad daylight at the Sunkadakatte bus stand on Monday. The incident happened in front of several bystanders and the woman’s teenage daughter from her first marriage, police said.

According to investigators, the accused, identified as Lohitashwa, attacked his 32-year-old wife Rekha with a knife during an argument. Rekha, who worked at a call centre, suffered multiple stab wounds in the chest and stomach. She died on the spot before medical help could reach her, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The attack took place at a public place around Monday morning. Witnesses told police that some people tried to stop the accused, but he threatened them with the knife and managed to flee the scene. Police teams have launched a search operation to trace and arrest him.

Rekha’s 13-year-old daughter from her first marriage witnessed the entire incident. She had accompanied her mother to the bus stand after a quarrel at home. According to police, Rekha’s younger daughter was staying with her grandparents at the time.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both Rekha and Lohitashwa were married earlier and tied the knot with each other just three months ago. They had been introduced through mutual friends and were in a relationship for about a year and a half before their marriage. The couple was living in a rented house near Sunkadakatte along with Rekha’s elder daughter.

Police said the couple frequently argued after their marriage, and marital disputes are suspected to be the reason behind the crime. On the day of the incident, a heated argument broke out again, after which Rekha left the house with her daughter. Lohitashwa is believed to have followed them to the bus stand, where the tragic incident took place.

A murder case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya police station. Senior officers said efforts are underway to track down the accused.