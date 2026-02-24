Does the cab SOS button actually work? Viral video exposes massive safety gap in Indian cab

A viral video shared by a Dubai-based NRI has sparked a heated discussion about passenger safety in India. In the video, a cab driver claims that the required emergency "Panic Buttons" are mostly just for show and do not work. The footage, which has received thousands of views, highlights a major gap in the real-time response systems promised by big ride-hailing companies.

The viral demonstration: 'No police, no help'

The video was taken by Rohit Rathaur, a CEO based in Dubai, during a recent visit to India. In the clip, Rathaur asks the driver about the purpose of the red SOS button in the car.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The driver’s reply was startlingly straightforward: "It’s for emergencies, especially for women, but even if you press it multiple times, it makes no difference. Neither the police nor the company will come." To illustrate this, the driver repeatedly presses the button on camera, but there is no sound or response from a safety team.

A '6 AM' reality check

The driver also claimed that the system shows no sense of urgency. He shared an experience where he tested the button "for fun" all night. He said that he received no immediate response and that it was only at 6:00 AM the next morning that someone finally contacted him to check on the vehicle.

"Pressing it for a minute might work," one social media user commented, "but you get a call from the police station 6 to 8 hours later."

How the SOS system is supposed to work

The SOS or panic button in a commercial cab is meant to be a lifesaver. According to industry standards:

Real-time escalation: It should immediately alert the service provider’s 24/7 safety response team.

Data sharing: It is designed to automatically send vehicle numbers, GPS coordinates, and driver details to the passenger’s emergency contacts.

Law enforcement: In many cities, these buttons are linked with the local police control room to trigger an immediate dispatch.

Public outcry: 'Girls are not safe anywhere'

This revelation has raised concerns among regular commuters, particularly women who use app-based cabs for safety. While some users made dark jokes—"It’s a panic button, but the button is telling you 'don't panic me'"—others voiced real fear.

"I used to take cabs instead of autos specifically to feel safe," one user wrote. "I never knew these things didn't work. This is insane."

About the uploader: Rohit Rathaur

The video was shared by Rohit Rathaur, a graduate of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. Rathaur, who shifted from Indian real estate to become the founder and CEO of a real estate firm in Dubai, often shares insights about infrastructure and services during his visits to India.

ALSO READ | Tamanna Baloch viral MMS controversy: Fact Check on 'video leak' and why clicking these links is a cyber risk