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  • /Cabinet approves bill providing stricter punishments for paper leak cases; to be introduced next week

Cabinet approves bill providing stricter punishments for paper leak cases; to be introduced next week

The Union Cabinet has approved a bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, proposing stricter punishment for question paper leaks, with the legislation likely to be introduced in Parliament on Monday.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
Cabinet approves bill providing stricter punishments for paper leak cases; to be introduced next week
Image Credit: IANS

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