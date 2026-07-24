/Cabinet approves bill providing stricter punishments for paper leak cases; to be introduced next week

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a bill that provides stricter punishments for question paper leaks.
As promised earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Bill aimed at establishing fast-track courts and imposing stricter punishments in cases of paper leaks and examination malpractices, official sources said.The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week.
This development follows Prime Minister Modi’s announcement on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action will be introduced in Parliament.
According to sources, the Bill mandates that fast-track courts must complete trials and deliver verdicts within three months.
In a video message, the Prime Minister said that the Central government has prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and harsher punishments in cases of question paper leaks.
Taking to his official X account, PM Modi, in a video message, said: "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!"
Addressing the deep distress caused by paper leaks to students and their families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Union government has taken multiple measures over the past two-and-a-half months, resulting in the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible.
"I am aware that paper leaks cause immense distress to students and their parents," he added.
Highlighting the Union government’s commitment to protecting the future of examinees, Prime Minister Modi said on his X account that all necessary resources were mobilised to ensure timely examinations for nearly 22 lakh (2.2 million) students.
"The results were declared just five days ago on July 19, and we are receiving news of the joy felt by successful students across the country," he added.
The Prime Minister emphasised that the Union government will not rest on its laurels.
PM Modi said he personally worked tirelessly to prepare a strong proposal for fast-track courts and stringent punishments for those involved in examination malpractices.
"This matter is likely to be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow, and the proposal will be finalised after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues," he said.
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