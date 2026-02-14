Advertisement
NewsIndiaCabinet approves extension of Noida Metro Rail Project from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, spanning 11.56 km with 8 elevated stations
NOIDA METRO

Cabinet approves extension of Noida Metro Rail Project from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, spanning 11.56 km with 8 elevated stations

The Union Cabinet approved the extension of the Noida Metro Rail Project from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden.

|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Cabinet approves extension of Noida Metro Rail Project from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, spanning 11.56 km with 8 elevated stations(File Photo ANI)

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of the Noida Metro Rail Project from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, spanning 11.56 km with 8 elevated stations.

In a post on X, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that the expansion will increase the active Metro Rail Network in Noida and Greater Noida to 61.62 km, enhancing public transportation and connectivity.

"The Union Cabinet under the leadership of PM Sh @narendramodi Ji has approved the Extension of Metro Corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) of Noida Metro Rail Project with corridor length of 11.56 Km with 8 elevated stations. On operationalisation of this corridor, Noida and Greater Noida city will have 61.62 Km of active Metro Rail Network. This Corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) of Noida Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development," said Puri.

This project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure, offering a direct interchange with the Blue and Magenta Lines at the Botanical Garden.

By integrating key commercial, corporate, educational, healthcare, and recreational zones, the corridor is set to reduce congestion and travel time while promoting clean, low-emission public transport. Ultimately, this expansion aims to boost economic activity and enhance urban mobility across the twin cities.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the launch of the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) to modernise India's cities through a market-driven approach.

The central government will provide Rs 1 lakh crore in assistance over the next five years to support large-scale urban infrastructure projects. This move is expected to trigger a total investment of Rs 4 lakh crore in the urban sector by 2031. 

