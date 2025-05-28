Cabinet Approves Rs 3,653 Crore Badvel-Nellore Highway Project In Andhra Pradesh

The Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday cleared the construction of a 108.13 km four-lane state highway connecting Badvel and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. The dream infrastructure project is estimated to be worth Rs 3,653.10 crore. As per an official announcement, the Badvel-Nellore Corridor will originate at Gopavaram village on National Highway-67 in YSR Kadapa district and end at Krishnapatnam Port junction on NH-16 in SPSR Nellore district. The project will greatly enhance logistics and industrial connectivity in the area.

Strategic Corridor Linking Industrial Hubs

The highway will further improve access to three major industrial corridors in Andhra Pradesh:

Kopparthy Node (Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor)

Orvakal Node (Hyderabad–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor)

Krishnapatnam Node (Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor)

By connecting directly to Krishnapatnam Port — a priority node under CBIC — the project is anticipated to shorten the travel distance by 33.9 km (from 142 km to 108.13 km) and save travel time by almost one hour.

Employment And Economic Impact

The project is expected to create about 20 lakh man-days of direct employment and 23 lakh man-days of indirect employment throughout its construction.

Government officials said the new corridor will also benefit India's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) by making freight movement more efficient in southern India.

Railway Projects Worth Rs 3,399 Crore Also Approved

Apart from the highway, the Cabinet also sanctioned two multi-tracking railway projects for improving passenger and freight movement. The projects, with an investment of Rs 3,399 crore together, are to be completed by 2029–30.

These railway improvements are intended to:

Enhance passenger convenience

Decrease logistics costs

Reduce oil imports

Reduce carbon emissions

The government stated that the new lines of railways would facilitate efficient supply chains and speed overall economic growth.



