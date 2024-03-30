Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighter Veer Chandra Garhwali In Thalisain

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat on Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighter Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali at Thalisain in Garhwal.

Rawat along with Mandal President Naveen Joshi, General Secretary Manoj Ramola and other senior party workers laid a wreath and paid floral tribute to the statue of hero of the Peshawar incident.

Rawat and other party workers paid tribute to the hero of the staunch freedom fighter who endured the brutal oppression of the British during the public interaction event ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.