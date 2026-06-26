/Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: PM Modi to rejig cabinet soon; Will Dharmendra Pradhan lose ministry?

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalising organisational changes in many states, the Narendra Modi government is also likely to undergo a cabinet reshuffle very soon. The buzz has gained momentum after PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu within a week. It is being speculated that the two leaders briefed the President on the impending changes in the Union Cabinet. If sources are to be believed, BJP president Nitin Nabin has also finalised the names of new office-bearers in the party and both changes in the party and in the union cabinet are likely to take place this month only. The buzz spiked as Nitin Nabin met a couple of ministers of state and held consultations. Notably, Union Minister George Kurian has resigned recently and political experts feel that it was a subtle hint that a Cabinet reshuffle is closer than ever.