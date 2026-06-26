/Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: PM Modi to rejig cabinet soon; Will Dharmendra Pradhan lose ministry?

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalising organisational changes in many states, the Narendra Modi government is also likely to undergo a cabinet reshuffle very soon. The buzz has gained momentum after PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu within a week. It is being speculated that the two leaders briefed the President on the impending changes in the Union Cabinet. If sources are to be believed, BJP president Nitin Nabin has also finalised the names of new office-bearers in the party and both changes in the party and in the union cabinet are likely to take place this month only. The buzz spiked as Nitin Nabin met a couple of ministers of state and held consultations. Notably, Union Minister George Kurian has resigned recently and political experts feel that it was a subtle hint that a Cabinet reshuffle is closer than ever.
The BJP unveiled its new team for the Uttar Pradesh unit on Thursday, reflecting a mix of younger faces and OBC communities. It is being said that the overhaul was aimed at countering the rival Samajwadi Party’s PDA (pichhda, dalit, alpasankhyak) poll plank. A similar restructuring is likely to take place in the BJP’s national team. Nitin Nabin has just returned from Punjab. With the state going to the polls early next year, Nitin Nabin’s team may have a special place for leaders from the region. Youth and women leaders are also likely to get a space in Nitin Nabin’s team.
The Modi government completed the second year of its third term on June 9. With the government entering its third year without a rejig and dissatisfaction within the public against some ministers, the cabinet reshuffle may take place in this weekend.
The focus of the reshuffle is likely to be on rewarding the rebels. The BJP has got 20 Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha rebel MPs, six new Shiv Sena-UBT rebel MPs, and seven AAP Rajya Sabha members on its side. While the TMC rebels have joined a lesser-known party NPCI, the Sena-UBT rebels have joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. On the other hand, the rebel AAP Rajya Sabha MPs have joined the BJP. The BJP will be looking to accommodate some of them into the cabinet as a reward for bolstering the strength of the NDA.
While the Narendra Modi government is known for keeping names under wraps till the last minute, it’s highly likely that some old faces will face the axe. According to sources privy to the development, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is under fire for paper leaks, may face the music. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri may get replaced by another sikh/Punjab face, though the department may differ. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Ashok Mittal, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and former Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray may get inducted, apart from dozens of surprise names. BJP leader with strong RSS connection, Tarun Chugh may also get space in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. The portfolios of Nirmala Sitharaman, Manohar Lal Khattar and Nitin Gadkari may get changed.
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