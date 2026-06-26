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Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: PM Modi to rejig cabinet soon; Will Dharmendra Pradhan lose ministry?

With Union Minister George Kurian resigning from the cabinet and PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paying subsequent visit to President Droupadi Murmu, the Cabinet reshuffle buzz has gained prominence.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 08:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: PM Modi to rejig cabinet soon; Will Dharmendra Pradhan lose ministry?
Image Credit: ANI

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