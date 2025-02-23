CAG Reports, Speaker Election On Agenda As Delhi Assembly Session Begins Tomorrow

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be presented during the upcoming assembly session, starting February 24.

Gupta accused the previous government of misusing public funds and asserted that they must be held accountable. "The most important thing is going to come. We said that we should put the CAG report on the House table in the first session. This is people's hard-earned money which the previous government misused. They will have to account for each penny before the people," she said at a press conference.

The Chief Minister stated that the three-day assembly session will focus on public welfare initiatives. "All the MLAs will take oath in the first session. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected. The protem speaker will also be sworn in tomorrow morning by the LG. This session will focus on the rights and welfare of the people of Delhi," she added.

Taking aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gupta said, "People of Delhi have seen what they (AAP) are doing, what is their working style? What is their vision? In the last 12 years, Delhi has seen it. Our focus is on the people."

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the party held a meeting where elected MLAs shared inputs on development work in their constituencies.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated former Chief Minister Atishi on being elected as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi legislative assembly. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai announced Atishi's selection after a meeting of AAP MLAs.

The assembly session will begin on February 24, with CM Gupta moving a motion to elect BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as the Speaker. BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa will second the motion. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has appointed BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely as the protem speaker.

The Speaker's election is scheduled for 2:00 PM, while the oath-taking ceremony for newly elected MLAs will take place at 11:00 AM.

According to the Delhi assembly bulletin, LG Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, followed by the presentation of the CAG reports. Later, the assembly will hold a motion of thanks in response to the LG's address.