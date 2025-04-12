‘Cannot Keep Eyes Closed’: Calcutta HC Orders CAPF Deployment In Murshidabad After Waqf Act Clashes

Protests Against Waqf Act: Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after violence erupted in the region allegedly linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The court, while giving the order, stated that it ‘cannot keep its eyes closed when such a situation has come up’ and that citizens must be provided with adequate security and protection to ensure peace and order in the region, according to news agency PTI.

A division bench, presided over by Justice Soumen Sen, directed the deployment of the CAPF in Murshidabad.

Earlier, three people died in the clashes, and over 100 have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Inciting Anti-Hindu Violence In Name Of Waqf Protests, Alleges BJP

PTI reported that the central forces will operate in coordination with the state administration. Also, the court instructed both the state and the Central government to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.



A special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury was constituted by the Chief Justice to urgently hear a petition filed by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seeking the deployment of central forces in the district.

Also Read: 3 Dead As Clashes Erupt Amidst Waqf Act Protests In West Bengal's Murshidabad

The state lawyer informed the court that seven companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed in the Suti, Dhuliyan, and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad.

However, Adhikari's lawyer alleged that the BSF personnel were not being deployed properly to control the situation.

Adhikari, talking to reporters about the Calcutta HC's order, expressed his gratitude to the court.

He said, "Being the Leader of Opposition, I have been raising this issue since the day this incident happened. I express my gratitude to the Kolkata High Court for this order."

VIDEO | Here's what West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) said on Calcutta High Court's order of deploying central forces in Murshidabad amid protests against Waqf Act:



"Being the Leader of Opposition, I have been raising this issue since the day this incident happened.… pic.twitter.com/apz4h2xP6d — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2025

Morning Visuals From Murshidabad

According to ANI, several vehicles were torched. Security was heightened in the area, Bengal Police had informed.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Morning visuals from Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, where people staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act.



Several vehicles were torched. Security has been heightened in the area, and as per Bengal Police, the situation is now under control. pic.twitter.com/QBQGjr3Fqh — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025

TMC On Waqf Act Protests In West Bengal

TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar on the Murshidabad violence said that some political parties led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were trying to create tension in the state by using religion as a weapon and trying to do divisive politics.

ANI quoted him as saying, "For many days, some political parties led by the BJP were trying to create tension in West Bengal by using religion as a weapon and trying to do divisive politics. What we saw today is the result of the BJP's conspiracy."

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also said that the Waqf Act will not be implemented in the state and appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and calm.

(with agencies' inputs)