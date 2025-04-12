Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2885430https://zeenews.india.com/india/calcutta-hc-capf-murshidabad-west-bengal-violence-waqf-act-protests-2885430.html
NewsIndia
WAQF ACT

‘Cannot Keep Eyes Closed’: Calcutta HC Orders CAPF Deployment In Murshidabad After Waqf Act Clashes

A division bench, presided over by Justice Soumen Sen, directed the deployment of the CAPF in West Bengal's Murshidabad. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 09:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Cannot Keep Eyes Closed’: Calcutta HC Orders CAPF Deployment In Murshidabad After Waqf Act Clashes Photo Credit: @PTI_News/ X

Protests Against Waqf Act: Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after violence erupted in the region allegedly linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The court, while giving the order, stated that it ‘cannot keep its eyes closed when such a situation has come up’ and that citizens must be provided with adequate security and protection to ensure peace and order in the region, according to news agency PTI.

A division bench, presided over by Justice Soumen Sen, directed the deployment of the CAPF in Murshidabad. 

Earlier, three people died in the clashes, and over 100 have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Inciting Anti-Hindu Violence In Name Of Waqf Protests, Alleges BJP

PTI reported that the central forces will operate in coordination with the state administration. Also, the court instructed both the state and the Central government to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.
 
A special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury was constituted by the Chief Justice to urgently hear a petition filed by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seeking the deployment of central forces in the district.

Also Read: 3 Dead As Clashes Erupt Amidst Waqf Act Protests In West Bengal's Murshidabad

The state lawyer informed the court that seven companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed in the Suti, Dhuliyan, and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad.

However, Adhikari's lawyer alleged that the BSF personnel were not being deployed properly to control the situation.

Adhikari, talking to reporters about the Calcutta HC's order, expressed his gratitude to the court. 

He said, "Being the Leader of Opposition, I have been raising this issue since the day this incident happened. I express my gratitude to the Kolkata High Court for this order."

Morning Visuals From Murshidabad 

According to ANI, several vehicles were torched. Security was heightened in the area, Bengal Police had informed.

TMC On Waqf Act Protests In West Bengal

TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar on the Murshidabad violence said that some political parties led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) were trying to create tension in the state by using religion as a weapon and trying to do divisive politics.

ANI quoted him as saying, "For many days, some political parties led by the BJP were trying to create tension in West Bengal by using religion as a weapon and trying to do divisive politics. What we saw today is the result of the BJP's conspiracy." 

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also said that the Waqf Act will not be implemented in the state and appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and calm.

(with agencies' inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK