/Man has no role in IVF birth: Calcutta HC in big verdict for couple

The court stressed that the law allows an individual to access ART regardless of gender. The judgment held that the term "patient" lets a person avail the facility on their own, and nothing in the Act bars one partner of a married couple from doing so independently, Indian Express reported. A married woman, the court found, can approach a clinic by herself, and the clinic cannot refuse her if she seeks the service alone. In this case, since the two shared a cordial relationship, they came forward jointly as a commissioning couple.