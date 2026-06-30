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  • /Man has no role in IVF birth: Calcutta HC in big verdict for couple

Man has no role in IVF birth: Calcutta HC in big verdict for couple

The Calcutta High Court ruled that a wife eligible under the ART Act, 2021, cannot be denied IVF only because her husband exceeds the age limit. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Man has no role in IVF birth: Calcutta HC in big verdict for couple
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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