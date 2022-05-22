हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
religious conversion

Calcutta HC orders CBI-NIA to probe alleged forced religious conversion case in Malda

Two women claimed that their husbands, brothers by relation and residents of the Kaliachak area of the district, were converted to Islam by force, reports ANI.

Calcutta HC orders CBI-NIA to probe alleged forced religious conversion case in Malda
Representational image

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Authority (NIA) to probe an alleged case of forced conversion in West Bengal`s Malda district. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha was adjudicating upon a plea moved by two women who claimed that their husbands, brothers by relation and residents of the Kaliachak area of the district, were converted to Islam by force as part of a punishment for working for a political party which lost the last Assembly elections. The court adjourned and listed the matter for hearing on June 21, 2022 for further consideration.

Accordingly, the Court sought inputs from the police with regard to allegations of forced conversions, cross-border infiltration, threats and intimidation by accumulation and storage of huge quantities of arms and ammunition, and counterfeit currency. 

"Since the NIA and the CBI are the respondents to the instant proceeding, appropriate inputs may be given from their sides as regards to allegations made in the writ petition, the Court directed. The Court directed the Superintendent of Police of Malda district to independently submit a detailed report by way of an affidavit on steps taken by the police and findings of any preliminary enquiry report or any other vital information. 

"A detailed chronology of events before and after receipt of complaints from the petitioners may also be set out by the police," the order copy read. Since the petitioners apprehend a serious threat to their lives, the Court directed the Malda SP to immediately review the security of the complainants. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
religious conversionCalcutta High CourtCBINIAWest Bengal
Next
Story

Covid-19 Fourth wave: India records 2,226 new cases, 65 deaths

Must Watch

PT3M18S

Namaste India: PM Modi's visit to Japan from today, will hold an important meeting with Biden in Quad Summit 2022