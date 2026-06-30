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No urgent relief for Mamata: Court rejects plea to fast-track Rs 440-Cr account freeze case

Calcutta HC refuses to fast-track the Mamata-led TMC faction's plea over Rs 440 crore in frozen bank accounts. Next hearing set for July 2. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
No urgent relief for Mamata: Court rejects plea to fast-track Rs 440-Cr account freeze case
Image Credit: ANI. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, Calcutta HC.

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