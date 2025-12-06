Advertisement
BABRI MASJID CONTROVERSY

Calcutta High Court Orders Bengal Govt To Prevent Tension Over Babri Masjid Event In Murshidabad

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Bengal government to take every possible measure to prevent any communal tension in Murshidabad’s Beldanga, where suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir has planned to lay the foundation stone of a mosque named “Babri Masjid.” The event is scheduled for Saturday, coinciding with December 6, the anniversary of the 1992 demolition of the Babri structure in Ayodhya. 

Last Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 06:38 AM IST
Calcutta High Court Orders Bengal Govt To Prevent Tension Over Babri Masjid Event In MurshidabadCalcutta High court. (Photo: ANI)

