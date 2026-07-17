/Calcutta High Court says land records cannot prove citizenship of India

Amid the debate around Indian citizenship and the required documents to prove it, the Calcutta High Court has ruled that land records cannot prove the citizenship of an individual, as foreigners can also buy land in India. Hearing a plea filed by relatives of Nasir Mollah, a man detained in Bengal for allegedly being a Bangladeshi, the court asked the petitioner to submit valid proof by July 20.
The high court said, "A foreign national can buy a property in India. Merely because a foreign national buys an immovable property in India ipso facto does not make such purchaser an Indian citizen."
Mollah, who is in a detention home, had earlier submitted various documents, which could not suffice as evidence of his Indian citizenship.
During the proceedings, the petitioner's legal counsel argued that the individual in custody is an Indian citizen, countering the state's assertion that the detainee had already confessed to being a foreign national.
To resolve the dispute, the court directed the petitioner to present concrete documentation verifying the detainee's Indian citizenship.
However, the petitioner's legal team struggled to present definitive proof beyond property paperwork.
"In response to such query of the court, learned advocate appearing for the petitioner submits that no document annexed to the writ petition conclusively establishes the Indian citizenship of the detainee, excepting the land records," the court noted in its order.
The bench quickly dismissed the idea that property ownership equates to legal status.
"Land records, which the petitioner refers to again, are not a document of proof of Indian citizenship," it added.
Nevertheless, the court granted the petitioner a final grace period until July 20 to gather and present valid proof of citizenship.
"The writ petitioner may disclose any document to establish the Indian citizenship of the detainee on affidavit by that time," it said.
Notably, the Indian Government has clarified that even a passport is not a proof of Indian citizenship as it can be issued to foreign nationals. Even Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship. The legal experts explain that to prove Indian citizenship, an individual may need to present several documents, including birth certificates of the individual, his/her parents, and domicile and other Identity proofs issued by the Government. One single document cannot prove Indian citizenship as per the current law.
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