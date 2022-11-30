Calcutta University 2022: BA, BSc 4th Semester exam result RELEASED at caluniv.ac.in- Direct link to download here

Calcutta University Result 2022: Calcutta University has declared the result for the B.A./B.Sc.Semester-IV(Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2022 (Under CBCS) on November 29, 2022. The Calcutta University, CU 4th Semester Result 2022 can be downloaded by eligible students by going to the official website at caluniv.ac.in. A candidate must input their 12-digit enrolment number in order to see the results.

Calcutta University Result 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of Calcutta University at caluniv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice for publication of Examination Result for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2022(under CBCS).”

Click on the wbresults.nic.in given in the PDF document.

Now click on the link that reads, “B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS).”

Enter the roll number and captcha code and click on the submit option.

Your Calcutta University CU Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

According to the official notice, the authorised representatives of each associated college will receive the college-specific CU grade sheet from the Result (Major) Section. Candidates might pick up their grade sheets in the appropriate manner.