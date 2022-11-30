Calcutta University 2022: BA, BSc 4th Semester exam result RELEASED at caluniv.ac.in- Direct link to download here
Calcutta University Result 2022: The Calcutta University, CU 4th Semester Result 2022 can be downloaded by eligible students by going to the official website at caluniv.ac.in.
Trending Photos
Calcutta University Result 2022: Calcutta University has declared the result for the B.A./B.Sc.Semester-IV(Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2022 (Under CBCS) on November 29, 2022. The Calcutta University, CU 4th Semester Result 2022 can be downloaded by eligible students by going to the official website at caluniv.ac.in. A candidate must input their 12-digit enrolment number in order to see the results.
Calcutta University Result 2022: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website of Calcutta University at caluniv.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice for publication of Examination Result for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2022(under CBCS).”
- Click on the wbresults.nic.in given in the PDF document.
- Now click on the link that reads, “B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS).”
- Enter the roll number and captcha code and click on the submit option.
- Your Calcutta University CU Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.
Calcutta University Result 2022; direct link here
According to the official notice, the authorised representatives of each associated college will receive the college-specific CU grade sheet from the Result (Major) Section. Candidates might pick up their grade sheets in the appropriate manner.
Live Tv
More Stories