Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /California double murder: Keralam woman stabbed, another run over by car; Common friend arrested

California double murder: Keralam woman stabbed, another run over by car; Common friend arrested

The victims have been identified as Anjana Hari, 35, a native of Mudikkode in Mannuthy, Thrissur, and Ann Mary Mathew, 40, from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
California double murder: Keralam woman stabbed, another run over by car; Common friend arrested

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
California double murder: Keralam woman stabbed, another run over by car; Common friend arrested
2
3
4
5