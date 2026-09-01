/California double murder: Keralam woman stabbed, another run over by car; Common friend arrested

A common friend of two Malayali women killed in California has been arrested in connection with their deaths, which police are treating as a double homicide, according to authorities.
The victims have been identified as Anjana Hari, 35, a native of Mudikkode in Mannuthy, Thrissur, and Ann Mary Mathew, 40, from Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram.
Both women lived in the Milpitas area of California with their families.
Their friend, Anila, 32, originally from Moonnilavu in Kottayam, who also lived in the same apartment complex, has been taken into custody.
According to police and local reports, the incident took place on August 28. Around noon that day, the Milpitas Police Department received a call about a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot near the Mill Creek Apartments on Dixon Landing Road.
Officers found a woman with severe injuries at the scene; she was later declared dead.
Investigators traced a damaged blue SUV matching witness descriptions to a nearby parking lot, and its 32-year-old driver was arrested.
Separately, Ann Mary Mathew was found dead with stab wounds inside her apartment in San Jose.
Her husband, Jacob, reportedly went to check on her after learning that Anjana had died, and discovered her body.
Relatives said the three women: Anjana, Ann, and Anila, were close friends who had spent time together the day before the killings, attending an Onam celebration and later watching a film together.
Police have not yet made public a clear account of the sequence connecting the two deaths, and the investigation remains ongoing.
A motive has not been officially established, though some relatives have pointed to personal strain, noting that Anila had recently lost her job in the US while Ann had secured a new job and work permit only weeks earlier.
There has been no official confirmation linking financial or employment issues to the killings.
Anjana was a school teacher who had moved to California in 2021 along with her husband Vijeesh, a software engineer, and their daughter.
She is survived by her family; her last visit to Kerala was in 2023. Ann worked as a computer teacher in the US and is survived by her husband Jacob and their two children.
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