The country where crocs are illegal, reply-all is a crime: Inside the viral 11-acre desert Republic of Slowjamastan

In the vast dry desert separating California from Mexico, a new "sovereign" nation has come into being. Located on 11 acres of dry ground is the Republic of Slowjamastan, and this new form of government declares a ban on Crocs, a constitution that prohibits "reply-all" email messages, and a culture based entirely on being funny.

Despite not having received recognition from the United Nations, this new "micronation" has attempted to attract many people who are tired of the bitterly divided political atmosphere we now face.

The Sultan of the Sands is the king of Slowjamastan and is known to his subjects as the Sultan of Slowjamastan, Randy Williams. Williams hosts a popular radio show in San Diego during the day; however, he resides on his 11 acres of Slowjamastan with a growing population of 25,000 or so "citizens."

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From being an idea based on fun, Slowjamastan has become a successful business. Slowjamastan now has its own border checkpoint, flag, currency, and even a passport for its citizens.

Williams revealed his thoughts about how quickly the project has grown as he reflected back at the original idea by stating, "In a short period, all of a sudden I was purchasing police vehicles, coins, immigration offices, etc. " States with their own individual national anthems along with ceremonial functions recreating the looks of pomp and circumstance of some of today's dominant world powers, were now being developed inside the borders of Slowjamastan.

A constitution for laughs

The legislative framework developing for Slowjamastan aims to respond to many of the frustrations that individuals commonly experience in today's world. Some well-known laws that deal with today's challenges include rules about what types of footwear are not allowed (like foam clogs) and rules about electronic communication (also called internet etiquette). Another example of progressive legislation is the manner in which the laws governing the operation of motor vehicles will function: generally speaking, exceeding the speed limit while "racing home with tacos" will not be cited as a violation of law.

The government aims to make applying for citizenship in Slowjamastan and for all forms of government roles fun and satirical. As told by the Sultan (the leader of Slowjamastan), if someone who lives in North Carolina is looking to increase their professional image via LinkedIn, the individual would simply need to create a title (e.g., member of parliament), complete the simple payment process, and transform their professional career by creating an online presence as a parliament member.

Using diplomacy to create unity

Although the underlying basis for the Slowjamastan project is humour, Williams believes that part of the reason why the concept has become widely popular in a short period of time is due simply to the ongoing challenges throughout the world that are rooted in extremely divided political views among individuals. "Every time you get on Facebook, you are seeing individuals lose their friends and family members to each other due to their ideas."

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