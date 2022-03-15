'Call for direct contacts with a view to cease hostilities': India on Ukraine-crisis at UNSC

New York: As the war between Moscow and Kyiv rages on, India`s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra on Monday (March 14) said that New Delhi has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine.

While addressing a UNSC briefing, Ravindra said our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire and that there is no other path left but of dialogue and diplomacy. He noted that the human toll continues to mount and the humanitarian situation has become dire.

Highlighting India`s evacuation from Ukraine, Ravindra said India undertook intensive and immediate steps to evacuate its nationals. Till date, about 22,500 Indians have returned home safely. "We are grateful to all our partners for their support in our evacuation efforts. We call for direct contacts and negotiations with a view to cease hostilities," he added.

Ravindra also said that India has been in touch with both the Russian Federation and Ukraine in this regard and will continue to remain engaged. "We continue to underline the need to respect the UN Charter, international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states."

He also lauded the role played by Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and said, "OSCE has been playing an important role in facilitating the implementation of the package of measures across both sides of the contact line in eastern Ukraine. However, recent developments in Ukraine and consequent deterioration of security situation have halted the functioning of the Special Monitoring Mission."

He said that India supports support OSCE Minsk Group`s continued efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He continued saying that India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations and we call on Parties to implement the agreement reached.

We note with concern that steps that have been committed, have yet to materialize."While noting the ongoing global counter terrorism efforts and contributions of OSCE, we would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the importance of this issue."

"OSCE was among the first regional organizations to strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Indian Parliament in 2001. OSCE needs to take into account such cross-border terrorist acts and other new and emerging threats. In this context, the eight-point action plan on counter-terrorism proposed by India`s External Affairs Minister on 11 January 2021 while addressing the Council, also merits serious consideration of the OSCE," Ravindra said.

He further said that the challenges confronting the OSCE community come from different sources they include not only challenges to sovereignty, but threats to peace from ethnic tensions and violent separatism within States.

The OSCE, as the world`s largest security organization, is also addressing some of the toughest transnational threats such as proliferation of weapons, terrorism, cyber security, migration, environmental damage and drug trafficking, he said.

Concluding the briefing, Ravindra said, India recognizes the "significant contribution of OSCE to the promotion of a rules-based international order and strengthening multilateralism".

