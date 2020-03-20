Call for open communication and mutual support to overcome COVID-19: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper on Friday evening. The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral and multilateral defence co-operation and agreed to expand military-to-military engagements and defence trade and industry as part of India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

They exchanged views on the grave situation arising out of COVID-19 and expressed confidence that through open communication and mutual support, the world can overcome the pandemic.

Both the ministers agreed to remain in touch during this trying period. Singh briefed Esper about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to coordinate COVID-19 relief efforts in South Asia. He invited Secretary Esper to visit India at the earliest convenient date.