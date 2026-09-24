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Calling husband 'black complexioned' or ‘fatty shaped’ no reason for divorce: Chhattisgarh High Court

 The Chhattisgarh High Court ruled that a wife calling her husband “black complexioned” or “fatty shaped” does not by itself constitute grounds for divorce, while upholding the order directing him to return her stridhan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 04:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Calling husband 'black complexioned' or ‘fatty shaped’ no reason for divorce: Chhattisgarh High Court
Image Credit: ANI

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