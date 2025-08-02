Calling Operation Sindoor Tamasha An Insult To Forces: PM Modi Slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised the Congress party and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for their reactions to the Army's 'Operation Sindoor', carried out in retaliation for the Phagwara terror attack. The Prime Minister hits out at the grand old party for calling Operation Sindoor a "tamasha".

Addressing a public rally in Varanasi, PM Modi said, "Everyone understands that Pakistan is upset. But Congress and the Samajwadi Party cannot handle the pain that Pakistan is going through. Pakistan is crying, and here, Congress and SP are crying, seeing the condition of the terrorists.

He condemned Congress for allegedly referring to 'Operation Sindoor' as a “tamasha” and claimed it was a clear insult to the armed forces.

Modi added, "Congress is constantly insulting the valour of our forces. Congress has called Operation Sindoor a 'tamasha'..."

While aiming at the Samajwadi Party, the Prime Minister questioned their remarks about the timing of the operation in Pahalgam, "Should I call and ask them before taking any action? Anyone with common sense should be able to answer, do we need to wait to kill terrorists? Should we have given them a chance to flee?"

Continuing his attack on the opposition, he said, “They are the same people who would give a clean chit to terrorists when they were in power, and now they are upset when terrorists are killed.”

PM Modi also criticised the opposition's objection to the name of the recent anti-terror operation, 'Operation Sindoor', suggesting that their discomfort reflects a disconnect with the sentiments of the nation.