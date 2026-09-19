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Campus landslide: ABVP demolishes rivals in DU college polls, eyes 4-0 clean sweep in DUSU elections

It has fielded Yash Dabas, Eshu Maurya, Riya Chhabri and Lakshyaraj Singh for the four DUSU posts. The election also saw allegations over pamphlet distribution and identity cards, while the Delhi High Court has barred victory processions after the results.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 04:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 04:52 AM IST
Campus landslide: ABVP demolishes rivals in DU college polls, eyes 4-0 clean sweep in DUSU elections
Image Credit: The ABVP sweeps several DU college students' union polls. (Photo: ANI)

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