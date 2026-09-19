/Campus landslide: ABVP demolishes rivals in DU college polls, eyes 4-0 clean sweep in DUSU elections

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured victories across several Delhi University (DU) college students’ union elections held along with the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls. The results came a day before the university-wide DUSU counting on Saturday (September 19).
ABVP candidates won all posts at the Aditi Mahavidyalaya, while the organisation recorded a 6-0 victory at the Sri Aurobindo College (Morning). Its candidates also won all eight posts at the Bharati College and all six posts at the Shivaji College. At the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, the ABVP said its candidates secured all four posts.
The results came from individual college elections and are separate from the four central DUSU posts. Delhi University students voted on September 18 for the DUSU’s positions of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. Counting for those posts is scheduled for September 19. More than 1.51 lakh students were eligible to vote in the election this year.
At the Keshav Mahavidyalaya, ABVP candidates won the posts of president, vice-president and secretary. At the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, the organisation secured the president and secretary posts along with both central councillor positions, according to the ABVP.
At the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the ABVP said its candidates won all posts, including president, secretary and both councillor posts. The organisation also claimed victories at the Department of Library Sciences, where its candidates won the posts of president and minister along with both central councillor positions.
ABVP candidates also won four important positions at the Ramjas College – president, secretary, central councillor and internal complaints committee, according to results reported on Friday.
The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) secured the joint secretary post at the Zakir Husain College and the president post at the Bhaskaracharya College.
The ABVP is seeking all four central DUSU posts this year, with Yash Dabas contesting for president, Eshu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhabri for secretary and Lakshyaraj Singh for joint secretary. The organisaion has expressed confidence in a 4-0 result.
It also alleged attempts to influence the electoral process by individuals it identified as being associated with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).
At the Dyal Singh College, the organisation said two individuals were handed over to the police after allegedly distributing pamphlets containing incorrect information about ABVP’s name and panel. It referred to an earlier similar incident while making the allegation.
At LC-2 (Morning), the studens wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said security personnel stopped a female student after she allegedly arrived at the polling station with a fake identity card. The organisation also said two other female students left the spot.
The ABVP demanded an impartial investigation into the incidents and action under the applicable rules against anyone found guilty of violations. The allegations do not establish wrongdoing by the NSUI or the individuals mentioned.
Its Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “The DUSU election is an election of Delhi University students and its outcome will be decided by them.”
He alleged that the Congress, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the NSUI had attempted to influence the electoral process and said the ABVP expects students to support its candidates.
He also called for an impartial investigation into the allegations involving identity cards and pamphlets. He said action should follow under the rules if violations are established.
The DUSU election has also been subject to strict directions from the Delhi High Court. The court has barred victory processions following the declaration of the results and warned of criminal action and contempt if its orders were not followed. The ruling applies to public roads, university campuses and hostels.
The court has also dealt with violations of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and the election code during the campaign. The Delhi Police told the court that more than 5,400 challans had been issued, 49 vehicles had been impounded and four people had been arrested in connection with election-related violations.
The court also issued notices to 140 candidates over alleged violations.
The ABVP said it had instructed its candidates and workers to follow Delhi University rules and the directions issued by the high court, including the restrictions governing activities after the election.
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