Can AIADMK, DMK join hands to stop TVK from reaching magic figure in Tamil Nadu? Check number maths

Following a historic and dramatic verdict in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the state is witnessing intense political maneuvering over government formation. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar has reportedly asked Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to get the support of 118 MLAs needed for a majority, after the latter visited the Governor’s office to stake a claim to form a government. Meanwhile, the AIADMK has moved its MLAs to resorts to prevent any poaching attempt. DMK leader MK Stalin has already tendered his resignation and is monitoring the development closely.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Resuts Highlights

TVK’s Number Crisis

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The TVK has 112 MLs, including five of Congress. It’s still short of the majority as it requires the support of six more MLAs. The Left, having lost Kerala to Congress, is hesitant in extending support to the TVK-Congress alliance. Amid this, a report has surfaced that the DMK and the AIADMK are in talks for an alliance that could prevent Vijay from becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, despite emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats (107 MLAs, as Vijay bagged two seats - Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East).

Can DMK and AIDMK have the required numbers?

The DMK has won 59 seats and the AIADMK has won 47 seats. This takes the total to 106. The PMK is an ally of the ADMK with four seats and the Left is an ally of the DMK with four seats. If these two parties join the new coalition, then the number will go up to 114 seats. IUML with two seats can push the number further to 116. Then the DMK and the AIDMK will have to take together the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK- which has two seats, to get the magic number 118. For a stable government, they will have to consider taking support of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam - DMDK (one seat) and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam - AMMKMNKZ (one seat). This will still be a highly volatile coalition as smaller parties will command the stability of the government.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly dissolved: TVK claims majority, Governor Arlekar hits 'pause' on numbers

AIADMK’s Resort Politics

As the AIDMK’s talks with TVK fell flat, the newly elected MLAs of the AIADMK has been moved to resorts in Puducherry. According to a TOI report, the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, was ready to offer unconditional support to the TVK but the mutual respect was key to it. However, after Congress extended support to the TVK, Vijay’s party stopped talks with the AIADMK.