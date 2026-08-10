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Can BJP-Akali reunion change 2027 Punjab assembly election math? Data explained

The old allies are weighing a return ahead of the polls. Recent seat-wise results show where their combined vote could matter most.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 03:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 03:12 AM IST
Can BJP-Akali reunion change 2027 Punjab assembly election math? Data explained
Image Credit: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal with PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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