Karnataka Congress Rift: The infighting within the Karnataka Congress - happening since the 2023 assembly election victory - has intensified with more MLAs backing leadership change, though the party high command has remained firm behind Siddaramaiah. On the other hand, those supporting DK Shivakumar for the top post have come out in the open, calling for a leadership change in the state.

What Is Happening?

The development has gained significance as AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is holding one-on-one meetings with party MLAs for the second consecutive day in Bengaluru.

Iqbal Hussain, MLA from Ramanagara and a close associate of Deputy CM Shivakumar, openly stated that there is a need for a change in leadership in the state. Hussain also claimed that over 100 MLAs out of 137 Congress legislators in the state are in favour of making Shivakumar the Chief Minister. He said that without a change at the top, Congress cannot win a majority in the 2028 Assembly polls.

HC Balakrishna, MLA from Magadi and Shivakumar's supporter, echoed similar views, stating that Shivakumar is likely to become the Chief Minister. “Shivakumar has contributed to the party...The opportunity should be given to him as well," Balakrishna said.

Shivakumar later sent a message of peace to the MLAs. "This is about bringing discipline. Apart from that, there is no issue of leadership change. The matter has not come up at all. None of us is concerned. Our focus is the 2028 Karnataka state Assembly elections," Shivakumar stated.

He added, “Siddaramaiah is the CM, and we need to strengthen both his leadership and the government,” Shivakumar emphasised.

DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah

The power tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, often seen as a cold war, resurfaces, often leaving the party high command irked. Karnataka has around 5.4 crore voters, and notably, both top leaders - DKS and Siddaramaiah - hail from prominent castes. DKS hails from the Vokkaliga community, whose estimated population is 61.58 lakh. Congress has 21 MLAs from the Vokkaliga community, including Shivakumar.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah hails from the Kuruba Gowda community, whose population is estimated to be around 43.72 lakh, the fourth largest community in the State after Muslims, Veerashaiva-Lingayats, and Vokkaligas.

For Congress, both these castes are important and given the JDS' alliance with the BJP and the saffron party's strong support base in Vokkaligas, the ruling party cannot afford to upset either. It has to tread cautiously and thus, the right approach seems a change in leadership post next election, if the party retains power.