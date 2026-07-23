/Can Congress leverage CJP protest as political opening against Modi govt?

New Delhi: The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20 turned into a political challenge for the Narendra Modi government, with several Opposition parties joining the protest over alleged NEET paper leak, resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanding accountability from the Centre.
The demonstration in Delhi saw a large number of protesters attempt to march towards Parliament. After the used brute force to stop the march, the protest intensified and swelled. Opposition parties accused the government of using force against a student-led movement.
The Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Biju Janata Dal have all supported the protesters and demanded Pradhan’s resignation.
A day after the march, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, staged a demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence along with other party leaders. He and others were removed from the highly-sensitive site, detained and later released.
Later, Pradhan accused Gandhi of trying to gain political advantage from students’ concerns, while saying the government was ready for a talk on NEET and education issues in Parliament.
The question now is whether Opposition parties can leverage the CJP movement to strengthen their campaign against the BJP or whether it will be confined to education-related demands.
The CJP movement has been compared with Anna Hazare’s 2011 anti-corruption agitation, though the two movements emerged in different political circumstances.
Senior political journalist Smita Gupta said the political situation today has similarities with 2011. “In 2011, the BJP had launched a major campaign against the Congress-led UPA government on corruption issues. But ordinary people did not place their faith in the BJP at that time. They chose to support the India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. After that, as everyone knows, the Congress lost power in 2014 and Narendra Modi became the prime minister,” she said.
The Congress, according to her, had been raising education-related issues for a long time, but it did not receive the same public response. The issue found a larger audience after Abhijeet Dipke took it online and turned it into the CJP movement.
She said, “I think the anger among ordinary people has gone beyond the capacity and strategic strength of the CJP. That is why, this movement has become an opportunity for Opposition parties.”
However, senior journalist Rashid Kidwai believes the comparison with the Anna movement has limits. “The 2011 movement became large because the mainstream media was highlighting the voices of protesters. But that is ot happening today,” he said.
He added that social media has become a powerful tool, but sustaining a long political mobilisation through online platforms is difficult because users see content based on their interests.
Kidwai said regional parties have weakened over time. It has given the Congress the strongest position to benefit from the issue. “All regional parties have become extremely weak, so the political benefit of the atmosphere created by the CJP can go to the Congress. The question now is how far the Congress can take this issue because the BJP will also have strategies to counter it,” he added.
Others believe the July 20 protest gave the Congress an opening that no other Opposition party presently has the organisational strength to carry forward.
He said, “If the AAP had the capacity, it could have made the CJP movement its own because Abhijeet Dipke was associated with it.”
However, the AAP is one of Delhi’s major political forces. Gupta believes the party’s cautious approach is because of Punjab politics, where the Congress is one of its main rivals.
Political experts believe the size of the gathering surprised even CJP organisers. The observers said the movement should be viewed as a public protest rather than only a party-led campaign.
“It should be called a people’s movement. This anger was bound to come out in some form, and the CJP provided the platform. Public anger brought the Opposition face-to-face with the government. People were asking where the Opposition was,” she said.
The protest has also created space for regional parties. Leaders from the SP, the NCP, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), the AAP and the TMC visited Jantar Mantar to express support for injured protesters. Odisha’s Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also demanded Pradhan’s resignation.
The issue has become particularly relevant for parties facing political challenges in their states. Gupta said education is a subject that connects with voters across regions, giving parties such as the TMC and the Shiv Sena an opportunity to strengthen their support base.
The Congress initially maintained a cautious distance from the CJP movement. Party leaders wanted to understand the nature of the protest before openly joining it.
According to Kidwai, the Congress did not want to appear as a follower of another movement after the experience of the Anna Hazare agitation, when activists later formed the Aam Aadmi Party.
The situation changed after the police action during the July 20 march and images of injured protesters emerged. The Congress sent its Seva Dal workers to Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi met injured protesters and their families and the party later organised a protest outside the prime minister’s residence.
The Congress leadership’s decision was influenced by the events following the march.
The Opposition believes the protest has created pressure on the government, but the Centre has shown no indication of sacking Pradhan.
The government has defended the minister, who accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress of using students for political purposes and said the Centre is ready to debate NEET and education-related matters in Parliament.
The coming weeks will show whether the CJP movement becomes a long-term political challenge for the BJP or whether Opposition parties fail to maintain the momentum created on July 20.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.