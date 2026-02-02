Can Congress taste power again in Kerala? UDF vs Pinarayi Vijayan govt in state elections

Kerala election 2026: With the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for 2026, the political temperature in the state is rising. Kerala’s politics has long been defined by a contest between two major alliances- the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress, and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI(M). The LDF, currently in power under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third term, while the Congress-led UDF is seeking to capitalise on growing anti-incumbency sentiment after two terms out of power.

On the margins, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is attempting to expand its influence in a state where it has traditionally struggled to gain a decisive foothold.

Also Read- A SWOT analysis of MK Stalin's leadership: Can DMK leader save his fort against AIADMK-BJP challenge in Tamil Nadu

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Raju P Nair, KPCC Media Panelist, noted that the Congress is well-positioned to make a comeback in 2026, driven by grassroots strength and public dissatisfaction with the current government.

Grassroots strength and local leadership

According to Nair, one of the biggest advantages of the grand old party in Kerala lies in its strong grassroots organisation and local leadership. He points out that booth-level workers and local leaders continue to play a decisive role in mobilising voters and managing elections across the state.

“Kerala Congress has very strong grassroots leaders. Booth-level workers are active and connected with people,” he said.

Nair also argued that the BJP’s electoral ambitions have not translated into real power in Kerala. He accused both the Centre and the state government of selectively pursuing investigations, alleging that governance decisions are increasingly influenced by political considerations.

Lessons from the past

The Congress’ loss in the previous Assembly elections has forced introspection within the party in order to prepare for the state elections coming up this year.

Nair stated that polarisation played a major role in previous defeats, creating a divided political atmosphere that benefited the ruling front. He said the party has learned the importance of countering polarisation with positive factors.

What is Congress' plan for future?

Criticising the LDF government, Nair emphasised that Kerala’s rising public debt, which he said has increased sharply over the past decade. He alleged that the state’s tax system has weakened and that Kerala did not fully benefit from the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He also flagged concerns in the higher education sector and said that there are disputes between the Governor and the state government that have resulted in drawbacks for several universities. He added that these institutional deadlocks have affected academic functioning.

Healthcare is another area of concern, with Nair referring to multiple instances of alleged medical negligence.

Thus, with the above points in mind, the Congress’ priority, if elected to power, he said, would be to bring Kerala’s economy back on track by revamping revenue generation, strengthening GST mechanisms, and exploring new resource avenues.

“Only a complete revamp of governance can restore Kerala to its former glory,” he said.

Kerala politics

Kerala’s voter fabric remains deeply rooted in political awareness, high literacy levels, and a strong tradition of civic participation. Elections are often decided by governance performance rather than personality-driven campaigns. Issues such as welfare delivery, economic stability, education, healthcare, and social harmony could continue to shape voter preferences across regions and communities.

Currently, Kerala is governed by the LDF under CM Vijayan, who has been in office since 2016. The ruling coalition comprises several Left parties, with the CPI(M) as its principal force.

The state’s economy is supported by several sectors, and at the same time, fiscal management and governance remain key areas of public debate, making the 2026 Assembly elections a critical test of the government’s performance.

As Kerala moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections, the political contest is shaping up to be both intense and consequential. The Congress-led UDF sees an opportunity to reclaim lost ground; however, it remains to be seen how events will unfold and whom the public will ultimately place its trust in.