New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for all conventional missile systems to Indian defence companies for domestic production, in a move aimed at expanding indigenous manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports. The Ministry of Defence said the decision would allow Indian companies to manufacture DRDO-developed conventional missile systems, subject to the required qualifications, certifications and regulatory approvals.
The move is expected to help bridge the gap between missile development and large-scale industrial production, while giving domestic industry a greater role in India's defence ecosystem.
"The provision will enable successful transition of missile system development to industrial production, reflecting the continued efforts of DRDO to leverage the capabilities of the Indian industry for the development and manufacture of advanced defence systems," the ministry said in an official statement on Tuesday.
The initiative is also expected to create more opportunities for Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other technology partners to become part of the missile manufacturing and supply chain.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the technology transfer is intended to strengthen India's domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, expand the country's defence industrial base and increase domestic value addition.
The government said the move would also support efforts to enhance operational capability and reduce the country's reliance on imported defence equipment.
"DRDO remains committed to working closely with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of advanced defence technologies and to further strengthen the country's indigenous defence capabilities," the statement added.
The decision comes days after the Department of Defence Production notified the sixth positive indigenisation list, comprising 405 strategically important items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore.
The list includes missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM, along with defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems. High explosive anti-tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment are also covered.
The government has stepped up its efforts to expand domestic defence production under the broader 'Aatmanirbharta' push.
According to the Ministry of Defence, more than 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised over the past five years, resulting in estimated import substitution worth around Rs 9,000 crore.
In addition, defence PSUs have placed procurement orders worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore, including in-house production, with domestic vendors up to March 2026.
The latest technology-transfer decision is expected to further strengthen the link between India's defence research and its manufacturing sector, allowing more Indian companies to take part in producing advanced missile systems for the country's armed forces.
(With agencies' inputs)
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