Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Can DRDO missile technology strengthen India's push for self-reliant defence production?

Can DRDO missile technology strengthen India's push for self-reliant defence production?

The move is expected to help bridge the gap between missile development and large-scale industrial production, while giving domestic industry a greater role in India's defence ecosystem.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Can DRDO missile technology strengthen India's push for self-reliant defence production?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Swiggy shares sink 38% from listing day peak
2
3
4
5