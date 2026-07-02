/Can e-rickshaws be remotely switched off using a mobile app? Zee News fact-check reveals key findings

Social media is flooded with videos claiming that moving e-rickshaws can be stopped remotely using a mobile application. The videos allege that the app connects to an e-rickshaw's battery through Bluetooth and can instantly switch it off, raising concerns about the safety of thousands of commuters who rely on battery-operated rickshaws every day.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of these viral claims and examined whether an e-rickshaw can actually be remotely disabled using a mobile application.
To verify the claims, Zee News correspondent Rahul Mishra carried out a ground investigation, which led to an unexpected finding involving the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). During the investigation, MCD drivers reported that around 130 battery-operated garbage collection vehicles had suddenly stopped working in recent days after their batteries shut down. The vehicles were later sent for repairs.
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Zee News then examined whether these battery-operated vehicles could indeed be switched off through a mobile application. During a demonstration, the investigation found that an e-rickshaw battery could be turned off using a mobile app. When the battery was switched off through the application, the e-rickshaw came to an immediate halt.
The investigation further examined how such remote access is possible. It found that many e-rickshaw batteries are equipped with Bluetooth, allowing drivers to monitor battery charge levels and system status through their smartphones. This Bluetooth connectivity, however, can become a security vulnerability if it is not protected with a password.
According to the findings, if the battery's Bluetooth is secured with a password, an external device cannot connect to it. However, many e-rickshaw drivers reportedly leave the Bluetooth unsecured, allowing another person to connect to the battery using a mobile application and switch it off.
The investigation also found that not all battery types are equally vulnerable. Batteries that are removed from the e-rickshaw forcharging cannot be remotely switched off in this manner. The risk applies to batteries that remain installed inside the vehicle while charging, as these can potentially be accessed through Bluetooth if left unsecured.
After examining the MCD vehicles, Zee News also spoke to regular e-rickshaw drivers to determine whether they had experienced similar incidents of their vehicles stopping unexpectedly. The investigation highlights the need for e-rickshaw owners and drivers to secure Bluetooth-enabled batteries with passwords to prevent unauthorised access.
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