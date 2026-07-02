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Can e-rickshaws be remotely switched off using a mobile app? Zee News fact-check reveals key findings

Many e-rickshaw batteries are equipped with Bluetooth, allowing drivers to monitor battery charge levels and system status through their smartphones. Bluetooth connectivity, however, can become a security vulnerability if it is not protected with a password.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
Can e-rickshaws be remotely switched off using a mobile app? Zee News fact-check reveals key findings

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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