NewsIndiaCan enemy jets escape? India’s 30 new radars see everything 50 km away
INDIA AIR DEFENSE

Can enemy jets escape? India’s 30 new radars see everything 50 km away

The government has launched the purchase of 30 advanced low-level lightweight radars to strengthen India’s air defense, with a fast-track procurement from domestic firms costing around Rs 725 crore. These radars will provide 3D monitoring of friendly and enemy aircraft and detect aerial threats up to 50 kilometres.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 05:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Can enemy jets escape? India’s 30 new radars see everything 50 km awayLow-Level Lightweight Radars. (Photo: X/ANI)

New Delhi: The government has initiated the process to acquire 30 advanced Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR-I) to enhance the Indian Army’s air defence capabilities. A tender notice issued on February 6 details the fast-track procurement from domestic companies, with a total budget of around Rs 725 crore. The radars are designed to provide continuous 3D surveillance of both friendly and hostile aerial targets and can detect threats at a minimum range of 50 kilometres.

The procurement plan specifies that the new radars will offer wide beam coverage across various altitudes, ensuring that low-flying aircraft, drones and other aerial threats are tracked effectively. According to the tender documents available on the Army’s website, the Ministry of Defence is seeking to purchase 30 LLLR-I units and two classroom-variant radars (CRV) for training purposes.

LLLR-I or Low-Level Lightweight Radar (Improved) is intended to serve as a modern surveillance system capable of detecting and tracking targets with low radar cross-sections. The CRV variant will be used specifically for training purposes, allowing personnel to operate and familiarise themselves with the system.

Vendors must ensure integration with the existing air defence control and reporting infrastructure. The tender is open only to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or their authorised representatives. Preference will be given to OEMs if multiple parties submit the same equipment. The final user of all the radars will be the Indian Army.

With this acquisition, the Army aims to further strengthen its air defence network, improve response times and maintain an enhanced situational awareness of low-altitude aerial threats along the nation’s borders.

