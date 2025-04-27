'Can Find If India Or Modi Is Lying': Pak Defence Minister Asks For 'International Probe' Into Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in an interview, stated that China, Russia, and Western countries could set up an 'international investigation team' and find out if India or Prime Minister Narendra Modi is lying.

According to media reports, he said in his recent interview that he believes that China, Russia, and Western nations could play a 'positive role' in this crisis. He added that these countries could form an "international investigation team" to find out 'if India or Modi is lying or telling the truth.'

This statement of the Pakistani Defence Minister comes after terrorists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir gunned down 26 tourists and injured several others on April 22.

After the attack, as per reports, the Resistance Front (TRF), the frontal outfit of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility. This led to India and Pakistan's ties to tense up.

Following this, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and shut down the Attari Integrated Check Post, among other measures.

As per media reports, Asif, in the interview, continued that there must be some 'evidence' of Pakistan's involvement or that the terrorists were supported by them.

Pakistan PM's 'Neutral Investigation' Remark

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stated that they are open to a "neutral, transparent, and credible investigation" into the terrorist attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir.

Khawaja Asif Admits To Support For Terror Groups

Previously, in an interview with Sky News, the Pakistani Defence Minister had admitted that his country has been funding and supporting terrorist organisations and alleged that they have been doing the 'dirty work' for the United States.

According to ANI, a video of an interview went viral on social media, in which the Pakistan Defence Minister is asked by the news anchor if he admits that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist groups.

Asif replied, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades... and the west, including Britain... That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable."

(with ANI inputs)