Can Husband Demand Virginity Test For Wife? Chhattisgarh High Court Says THIS

A bizarre case has come to light from Chhattisgarh, where a husband moved to the High Court demanding a virginity test for his wife. However, the Chhattisgarh High Court not only dismissed the petition declaring it unconstitutional but also slammed the husband for the move. The unique case involved serious allegations from both parties — while the husband doubted his wife’s character, the wife claimed that her husband was impotent.

Chhattisgarh High Court Justice Arvind Kumar Verma not only rejected the husband's plea but also strongly criticized the virginity test demand, stating that such a request violates fundamental rights provided under the Constitution of India and the Dignity of Women.

The legal dispute began after a man from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh got married on April 30, 2023, following Hindu rituals. Initially, their marital life seemed smooth, but within months, conflicts arose, following which the couple got separated. In July 2024, the wife approached the family court seeking Rs 20,000 per month as interim maintenance. The wife alleged that her husband was impotent and incapable of consummating the marriage. She further claimed that she had been deceived into the marriage by her husband and his family.

In response, the husband accused his wife of having an extramarital affair with his brother-in-law. The family court, after hearing both sides, dismissed the husband’s claims and ordered him to provide financial support to his wife. Unhappy with the verdict, he appealed to the High Court, reiterating his accusations and demanding a virginity test for his wife after being labelled impotent.

The High Court firmly rejected his plea, emphasizing that such demands undermine a woman’s dignity and fundamental rights.