NewsIndiaCan India Bet On A Secular Iran? Pahlavi Vs Khamenei Ties Explained
INDIA-IRAN

Can India Bet On A Secular Iran? Pahlavi Vs Khamenei Ties Explained

While the ongoing anti-regime protest in Iran has gained momentum, gaining global support and appreciation. How does it affect India's relations with Iran, drawing India's ties with Iran under both Pahlavi and Khamenei regimes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Can India Bet On A Secular Iran? Pahlavi Vs Khamenei Ties ExplainedRepresentative AI Image

The escalating anti-regime protests have engulfed all of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with continuing blackout, and protestors taking to the streets, the uprising continues in the second week. The death toll has risen sharply, with Amnesty and Human Rights Watch (HRW) verifying 28 killings by January 3rd. The actual numbers are subject to differ during an internet blackout.

While the protests gain momentum, appreciation, and support from around the globe, particularly from the west with the US extending its support and intent to help to ‘Make Iran Great Again’.  

As the global support increases, can India afford the fall of the Mullah regime and rely on Secular and reformed Iran?

Pahlavi Vs Khamenei: The Indian Context

Despite ideological divergences, India and Iran maintained warm and strategic relations with the West Asian country. Maintaining energy, connectivity, and anti-extremism cooperation.

Iran's 1994 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) vote abstention, blocking Pakistan's United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on Kashmir, shielded India from potential UN sanctions.

India-Iran bilateral trade during the FY 2022-23 was $2.33 billion, registering a growth of 21.76% YOY, according to the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

The Chabahar Port Importance 

The Chabahar Port represent a cornerstone of strategic connectivity under the Mullah regime, enabling India to bypass Pakistan for Central Asian access.

The 10-year operational deal in May 2024 with India Ports Global Ltd., investing $120 Million in the Shahid Beheshti terminal, helps India to counter the China Nexus.

The Chabahar port counters China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) encirclement, securing India's ‘extended neighborhood’ energy and resources.

Meanwhile, India’s relations with Iran saw turbulence under the Pahlavi regime. Under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Iran backed Pakistan militarily by supplying arms, oil, and even airbases during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, acting as a key enabler against India.

Pahlavi’s pro-Pakistan tilt fueled Pakistan with continuous oil amid India's Soviet ties, prioritising CENTO/Western alliances over New Delhi relations.

After Bangladesh's liberation in 1971, Shah Pahlavi cautioned India, saying, "Iran has no aggressive intentions, but it will not accept any attempt to liquidate Pakistan. The USSR and India must be fully aware of our resolution," highlighting his anti-India leanings.

While the anti-regime protest may benefit Iran domestically with liberation, secularism, and guaranteeing women’s rights but somehow risks New Delhi’s relations with Tehran.



 

