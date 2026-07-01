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Can India’s MAHASAGAR and Japan’s FOIP counter China? PM Takaichi Sanae raises voice against coercion

As India advances its 'MAHASAGAR' (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) initiative, it has found a natural, strategically aligned partner in Japan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Can India’s MAHASAGAR and Japan’s FOIP counter China? PM Takaichi Sanae raises voice against coercion
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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