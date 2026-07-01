/Can India’s MAHASAGAR and Japan’s FOIP counter China? PM Takaichi Sanae raises voice against coercion

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is on a visit to India, and she has shared the way ahead for New Delhi and Tokyo to strengthen bilateral ties for the common good of the Indo-Pacific region. PM Sanae also hailed India’s MAHASAGAR vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The geopolitical architecture of the Indian Ocean is undergoing a profound transformation. As India advances its "MAHASAGAR" (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) initiative, it has found a natural, strategically aligned partner in Japan. By expanding upon the vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), MAHASAGAR marks a deliberate shift from purely maritime security to a broader focus on economic independence and geopolitical resilience.
At its core, MAHASAGAR represents a direct response to the expanding influence of China in the region. Beijing’s "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI) and its ‘String of Pearls’ strategy have necessitated a more robust Indian approach to safeguarding the sovereignty of smaller island states. By fostering agreements on currency trade and economic cooperation, India aims to provide these nations with viable alternatives that diminish their reliance on external powers. The aim is to prevent these nations from drifting away from shared regional interests. Furthermore, by intensifying naval exercises, information sharing, and surveillance, the initiative fortifies the Indian Ocean against threats ranging from illegal fishing to military expansionism.
Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae has signalled strong support for this vision, noting a deep resonance between India’s strategy and her own ‘FOIP’ (Free and Open Indo-Pacific) framework. In an article published in The Times of India, Takaichi articulated a vision that challenges the status quo of hegemonic influence:
"A genuinely free and open region is not one where only the great powers enjoy freedom but one where every nation is able to chart its own course of its own free will, unswayed by external coercion. This is the true nature of FOIP".
Takaichi’s endorsement underscores that Japan and India view the ocean not as a theatre for domination, but as a ‘shared commons’ essential for regional stability. This partnership is already translating into tangible infrastructure, such as the Matarbari Port in Bangladesh and the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge, which serve to integrate the North-East into larger industrial value chains.
“I am convinced that this vision resonates profoundly with India’s MAHASAGAR initiative. This initiative, advocated by Prime Minister Modi, regards the ocean not as an arena for hegemony but as a shared commons that underpins the stability and growth of the entire region. India is a maritime nation that has taken concrete action to provide regional stability and support the resilience of countries in the area. It is for this very reason that India is an indispensible partner for Japan in the joint realisation of FOIP, and I look forward to shaping together an international order founded upon these principles,” said PM Sanae.
Ultimately, the synergy between MAHASAGAR and FOIP is about creating a regional order where autonomy is protected. By providing nations with the tools to resist economic and strategic coercion, Japan and India are fostering a multi-polar, resilient, and open Indo-Pacific—one where the rules are defined by collective prosperity rather than the dictates of a single power.
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