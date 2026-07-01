/Can India’s MAHASAGAR and Japan’s FOIP counter China? PM Takaichi Sanae raises voice against coercion

“I am convinced that this vision resonates profoundly with India’s MAHASAGAR initiative. This initiative, advocated by Prime Minister Modi, regards the ocean not as an arena for hegemony but as a shared commons that underpins the stability and growth of the entire region. India is a maritime nation that has taken concrete action to provide regional stability and support the resilience of countries in the area. It is for this very reason that India is an indispensible partner for Japan in the joint realisation of FOIP, and I look forward to shaping together an international order founded upon these principles,” said PM Sanae.