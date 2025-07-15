New Delhi: On a warm day along India’s eastern coastline, a new chapter in maritime defence began. A grey and sleek silhouette stood docked at Visakhapatnam, drawing attention without making noise. The Indian Navy had just commissioned its newest frontline asset, INS Arnala. Built indigenously, designed for one of the most complex challenges in modern naval warfare, anti-submarine operations close to shore, this vessel is a signal.

India’s naval command views the waters around it not merely as transit lanes but as lifelines. Nearly 95% of the country’s trade by volume moves via sea. This reliance has made coastal and blue water security an economic imperative.

INS Arnala fits into this context with precision. It is compact, highly manoeuvrable and equipped to hunt stealthy threats hidden in shallow waters. Unlike larger destroyers or frigates, Arnala is a specialised guardian. Six decks make up its structure, connected by narrow staircases, with sensors and control systems packed into every corner.

This is not India’s first ship with this name. Decades ago, an earlier INS Arnala was part of the fleet, named after a coastal fort near Vasai, Maharashtra. The new Arnala carries forward that legacy but does so with sharper teeth. At 77 metres in length, its radar signature is modest, but its presence is strategic.

The commanding officer of the vessel described the arsenal – multiple sonar systems allow it to detect enemy submarines even in low-depth zones, indigenous rocket launchers, torpedo tubes and anti-torpedo decoy systems provide both offensive and defensive capability. If an enemy submarine locks on and fires, Arnala can dodge and strike back.

The ship’s power comes from its engine too. Using diesel and waterjet propulsion, it moves quickly and silently that is critical for sub-surface detection.

One of the crew members explained the advantage – speed, manoeuvrability and reduced acoustic signature. That means the enemy might never hear it coming.

Beyond the steel and software, Arnala houses more than a hundred sailors and officers. Living conditions are tightly planned but offer comfort and resilience. Every deployment and every shift prepare them for a theatre that remains invisible to the naked eye – the undersea domain.

INS Arnala is the first of 16 ships being built under a strategic initiative to strengthen coastal defences. Eight will be positioned along the western coast and eight on the eastern. The Defence Ministry has invested over Rs 12,000 crore in this programme. Construction is split between Kolkata’s GRSE and Kochi’s shipyards under a public-private model.

China’s growing footprint in the Indian Ocean has catalysed this build-up. With over 370 warships and submarines, China operates the world’s largest navy. Pakistan’s fleet is also expanding, partly due to Beijing’s support. Eight submarines were contracted by Islamabad in 2015 alone.

India’s maritime thinkers remember history too well. In 1971, a Pakistani submarine named Ghazi was found off the coast of Visakhapatnam. It was a reminder that conflict can arrive unannounced from beneath.

Former naval experts say anti-submarine warfare is one of the most intricate forms of combat. Submarines near a coast pose threats not only to warships but to cargo vessels and ports. Dedicated ships like Arnala offer a counterforce without diverting larger battle fleets.

If these ships do their job well, the rest of the navy can move. If these ships stay invisible, India’s coastline stays safe.

By 2029, 15 more Arnala-class vessels will join this force. India is building a wall beneath the waves. And this time, the first brick is already in place.