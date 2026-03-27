Can Kerala's Kazhakoottam deliver it for BJP this time after two runner-up posts?

Having been settled for the runner-up post twice in the past, the BJP is now eyeing a breakthrough in Kerala's Kazhakoottam assembly constituency. The party has fielded V Muraleedharan against the Left's Kadakampally Surendran, who is the sitting MLA from the seat. Congress has given a ticket to T Sarathchandra Prasad. Notably, the Congress had bagged the seat in the 2011 polls but has been holding it for the past two elections - 2016 and 2021, when Surendran bagged the seat on both occasions. The seat has traditionally been a UDF stronghold, but the Left started commanding it in the late 1980s.

The BJP and Congress hope to capitalise on the Sabarimala gold theft controversy involving the LDF candidate. Kazhakoottam has around 1,63,760 voters, comprising 78,311 males and 85,449 females.

The region is in focus because it has now turned into an IT suburb, and with the mixed demography, the BJP is not eyeing a historic turnaround. As the 2026 Assembly elections approach, Kazhakoottam is once again in the spotlight as a closely watched contest. The battle here is shaped by the track record of past winners, the performance of the current MLA, and the increasingly sharp contest among the three major fronts.

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A key feature of Kazhakoottam is its changing voter base. The constituency now has a strong presence of IT professionals, service sector workers, and migrants, alongside its traditional coastal and suburban populations.

This demographic shift has altered the nature of campaigning. Local concerns such as traffic congestion, waste disposal, housing, and urban infrastructure have taken centre stage, often outweighing broader ideological narratives.

The CPM is relying on incumbent MLA Kadakampally Surendran’s development record and ideological connect, highlighting welfare initiatives and infrastructure work to hold on to the seat. At the same time, the opposition has been targeting him over issues such as the Sabarimala gold theft controversy and perceived neglect of coastal areas.

The BJP, which has expanded its base in the constituency since 2016, is fielding former Union minister V Muraleedharan and banking on his profile and organisational backing. The party is hoping for gains among IT professionals, residents of gated communities, and sections of Nair and Ezhava voters to close the gap from previous elections.

The Congress has nominated T Sarathchandra Prasad, a known figure locally, with the aim of consolidating anti-LDF votes. With a mix of traditional caste bases and a growing population of young, mobile professionals, Kazhakoottam remains one of the more unpredictable constituencies in the state, making it a key battleground in the upcoming election.