Can Liquor Prohibition Make Or Break Bihar Election For Nitish Third Time In A Row?

When Chief Minister Nitish Kumar imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in Bihar in 2016, the move received mixed reactions across the state. Since then, liquor prohibition has remained a recurring political issue in every election. As Bihar heads to the polls again, the question resurfaces that will the liquor ban make or break Nitish Kumar’s prospects for a third consecutive term?

Prashant Kishor’s party, Jan Suraaj, has said that if it comes to power, it will revoke the liquor ban, arguing that the law has failed to achieve its purpose. Similarly, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also criticized the Nitish-led government for its failure to eliminate the sale of illegal liquor, calling the prohibition policy a flawed and poorly implemented one.

However, women voters—often referred to as the “silent voters”continue to strongly support the ban. Speaking to The Indian Express from a village in Rewa, on the banks of the Budhi Gandak River in Muzaffarpur, a 50-year-old woman said, “All you men want is to drink and get wasted. You’ll be beaten up now—get lost!”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, in the same village, a middle-aged man expressed a different opinion. He said the ban has hurt the poor the most, as liquor remains available but at higher prices. “Liquor is still available, just more expensive. Those who drink end up in jail. Only the poor suffer,” he said, adding that during Nitish Kumar’s tenure, “this (prohibition) is the only mistake he has made.”