Can Mamata Banerjee lose control of TMC and its symbol? What the party split could signify

New Delhi: A party that once revolved entirely around Mamata Banerjee is now staring at an unprecedented internal revolt. With rebel MLAs and MPs claiming strength in both Kolkata and Delhi, the fight is no longer limited to political leadership. It could eventually decide who controls the Trinamool Congress (TMC) name, its election symbol and assets worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Many people are comparing the developments in West Bengal with the Shiv Sena split in Maharashtra, where Uddhav Thackeray eventually lost the party name and election symbol to the Eknath Shinde camp. However, the similarities end there as the rebellion within the TMC has its own dynamics.

The crisis began after a large section of TMC legislators and MPs broke ranks. According to claims made by rebel leaders, around 60 of the party’s 80 MLAs have backed the faction led by Ritabrata.

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At the national level, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed the support of 20 MPs and has approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament. Former Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has also resigned from the party and given up her Upper House membership.

The rebel camp in the assembly has formally backed Ritabrata as the Leader of Opposition, with 60 legislators signing in support of the move. In Delhi, several rebel MPs met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Dastidar later said the meeting had been organised at Adhikari’s initiative.

Who gets the party symbol?

For any political party, the election symbol is its most valuable public identity. Losing it can fundamentally change a party's future.

Indian election law has provisions for dealing with such disputes. Under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has the authority to determine which faction is the legitimate successor to a political party when a split occurs.

The process is based on principles laid down in the landmark 1971 Sadiq Ali vs Election Commission of India case. The Commission examines which faction enjoys the support of the majority of MPs, MLAs and organisational office-bearers. It may also consider which group is more faithful to the party constitution, ideology and organisational structure.

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Former Election Commissioner SY Quraishi has pointed out that the ECI can step in only after a formal dispute is brought before it. As of now, no TMC faction has officially approached the commission claiming to be the “real” TMC. That means no process regarding the party symbol has so far begun.

If the ECI finds that neither side has a clear claim, it can direct both factions to function as separate political parties and seek new election symbols. Any decision taken by the commission can later be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The court generally intervenes only if there are concerns about the commission’s decision-making process.

A split unlike earlier political breakups

The TMC crisis differs from many earlier party splits because the rebel camps are not fully aligned with each other.

The faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee continues to describe itself as ideologically opposed to the BJP. Speaking to reporters on June 8, he said he was aware of developments in Delhi but had no connection with decisions taken there.

“We will not do anything that benefits the BJP like what happened when Jagdeep Dhankhar became the vice president,” he said.

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At the same time, MPs who met BJP leaders in Delhi, including Sharmila Sarkar, have said that their parliamentary group under Dastidar will support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Parliament. When asked whether this parliamentary faction was affiliated to Ritabrata’s group in West Bengal, Sarkar dodged the question.

This has created an unusual situation where the TMC appears divided into three centres of power rather than two. Political observers struggle to find a comparable example in modern Indian politics.

What about the party’s assets?

The battle is not only about political control. It could also involve enormous financial resources. According to the latest financial disclosures for 2024-25, the TMC possesses assets worth more than Rs 1,000 crore. These include fixed assets of around Rs 7 crore, investments worth Rs 250.8 crore and bank deposits exceeding Rs 681 crore. By income and asset value, TMC ranks among the wealthiest political parties in India.

If a rival faction formally approaches the ECI and succeeds in establishing majority support, its claim could extend beyond the party symbol to organisational and financial assets as well. In that scenario, control over both the party structure and its resources could move away from Mamata’s leadership.

From the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to the Congress, the Janata Dal and the AIADMK Indian politics has witnessed major splits before. Each case was decided on its own facts, political arithmetic and legal process. The future of the TMC will depend on the same factors if the dispute eventually reaches the ECI.