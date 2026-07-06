Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, the first stop of his six-day tour of Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, marks a significant step in advancing India's strategic and diplomatic engagement across the Indo-Pacific. Timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia, the visit is expected to strengthen cooperation in maritime security, trade, defence, education, tourism and cultural diplomacy while reinforcing India's role as a key regional partner.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how the Prime Minister's three-nation tour aligns with India's MAHASAGAR vision, strengthens the Act East Policy and carries strategic significance amid China's expanding influence across the Indo-Pacific.
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The importance Indonesia attached to the visit was evident from the moment the Prime Minister's aircraft entered its airspace. Indonesian fighter jets escorted the aircraft, while President Prabowo Subianto personally received Mr Modi at the airport. After Indonesia, the Prime Minister will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before concluding the tour with the first official bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in nearly four decades.
Before departing, Mr Modi said the visits to Indonesia and Australia would strengthen India's Act East Policy, advance the MAHASAGAR vision, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, and reinforce India's commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The initiative focuses on working with regional partners to promote security, sustainable development, and maritime cooperation.
The programme highlighted that the tour comes at a time when China continues to expand its strategic footprint across the Indo-Pacific through its so-called "String of Pearls" strategy. According to the analysis, Beijing has strengthened its presence by developing Pakistan's Gwadar Port, leasing Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port for 99 years, expanding access through Myanmar's Kyaukphyu Port, investing in Bangladesh's Chattogram Port, establishing its first overseas military base in Djibouti, and supporting the expansion of Cambodia's Ream Naval Base.
The analysis noted that China also claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, while a large share of global trade and nearly 80 per cent of the world's seaborne oil trade passes through Indo-Pacific sea lanes. Against this backdrop, India is deepening partnerships with countries including Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Seychelles and New Zealand to support a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.
Indonesia occupies a strategically important position near the Strait of Malacca, through which a significant share of global maritime trade passes. India and Indonesia are cooperating on maritime security and joint patrols, while discussions on a BrahMos missile deal are expected to advance during the visit. Indonesia's Ministry of Defence has stated that the missile system is intended to strengthen coastal defence and safeguard the country's sovereignty in the North Natuna Sea.
Australia remains one of India's principal strategic partners in both the Indian and Pacific Oceans. As Quad partners, the two countries are expected to expand cooperation in naval exercises, maritime security, logistics support and critical minerals. Japan continues to cooperate with India on defence technology, maritime security and naval training, while Seychelles remains an important partner through coastal radar infrastructure developed with Indian assistance. New Zealand is expected to strengthen ties with India through a proposed Free Trade Agreement alongside cooperation in maritime surveillance and regional security.
Alongside strategic cooperation, the visit also underscores the cultural links between India and Indonesia. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the Prambanan Temple near Yogyakarta, Indonesia's largest Hindu temple complex, dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. Built during the ninth and tenth centuries, the UNESCO World Heritage Site comprises 240 temples and is renowned for its Ramayana carvings. The Archaeological Survey of India is assisting in its restoration, with a formal announcement on the project expected during the visit.
The programme also highlighted the civilisational ties between India and Indonesia, which date back nearly two millennia. Indian traders and scholars introduced Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sanskrit to the Indonesian archipelago, influences that remain visible today through the national emblem Garuda, thousands of Sanskrit-derived words in the Indonesian language, and the continued prominence of the Ramayana and Mahabharata in Indonesian cultural traditions, particularly in Bali.
In contrast, the analysis noted that while Indonesia has preserved its Hindu-Buddhist heritage despite being the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, many minority places of worship in Pakistan have disappeared or been repurposed over the decades. It also referred to attacks on Hindu homes, businesses and temples in Bangladesh following political unrest in August 2024.
The programme concluded that Prime Minister Modi's tour extends beyond bilateral diplomacy. It reflects India's broader effort to strengthen strategic partnerships, promote regional stability under the MAHASAGAR vision and reinforce long-standing civilisational ties across the Indo-Pacific at a time of growing geopolitical competition.
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