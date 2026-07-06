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Can PM Modi's three-nation visit strengthen India's Indo-Pacific strategy against China?

The importance Indonesia attached to the visit was evident from the moment the Prime Minister's aircraft entered its airspace. Indonesian fighter jets escorted the aircraft, while President Prabowo Subianto personally received Mr Modi at the airport.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
Can PM Modi's three-nation visit strengthen India's Indo-Pacific strategy against China?

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